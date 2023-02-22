Eagles

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Search: Birds Interview a Pair of External Candidates

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting the Philadelphia Eagles interviewed two more external candidates for their vacant defensive coordinator position.  The team reportedly spoke with University of Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Los Angeles Rams defensive backs coach Chris Shula, respectively.

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter talks with reporters about the Fiesta Bowl against TCU on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Michfiesta1 122822 Kd 597

Minter is the second Big Ten defensive coordinator the Eagles have met with this week.  The team reportedly interviewed former University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on Monday.  

Minter, 39, is a 17-year coaching veteran including four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as a defensive assistant and defensive backs coach.  He has spent the past two seasons as a Power Five defensive coordinator with Vanderbilt and Michigan, respectively.  The 2022-23 Wolverines ranked third in the Big Ten for overall defense and were a College Football Playoff semifinalist.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebackers coach Chris Shula against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shula, 37, is the son of former Cincinnati Bengals coach Dave Shula and grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.  A 12-year coaching veteran, Shula and Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spent 2015 and 2016 as part of Mike McCoy’s San Diego Chargers coaching staff. He has spent the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams in various defensive coaching roles including linebackers and most recently defensive backs coach.

Unlike the Birds’ offensive coordinator search, the DC search has included internal and external candidates.  There is no indication the Eagles are close to making a decision on their next DC. 

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly.
Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
