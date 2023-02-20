Eagles

Eagles Interview Jim Leonhard For Vacant Defensive Coordinator Position

Paul Bowman
Alex Gould, The Republic/USA Today Network

The Eagles have added another name to their list of candidates for their defensive coordinator position.

Long-time Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has joined Vance Joseph and Sean Desai as external candidates per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Leonhard was a walk-on defensive back at Wisconsin and then an undrafted rookie that carved out a 10-year NFL career. He most recently played with the Browns in 2014. He appeared in 142 games and made 73 starts.

After retiring, he was brought on as a defensive backs coach at Wisconsin in 2016 before taking over as DC in 2017. He remained in that position until last season when head coach Paul Chryst was fired. Leonard took over as the interim head coach and lead Wisconsin to a 5-3 record after he took over, including a win in a Bowl game.

Players who have entered the NFL after playing under Leonhard as DC include linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Leon Jacobs.

Defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson would be the clear frontrunner internally, though that does not seem like the most likely route at this point.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

