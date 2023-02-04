Eagles

Eagles Locking Up Jeff Stoutland With New Contract

Paul Bowman
Mark J. Rebilas, USA Today Sports

The Eagles are preparing for the Super Bowl, but for Howie Roseman the wheel of teambuilding never stops turning.

Of course, the players are not in a position to negotiate and sign extensions as they should be working on getting ready for the Chiefs and nothing else.

As such, the Eagles front office is working with someone who may be even more important to the future of the franchise: offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler reports that Stoutland had drawn interest around the league for offensive coordinator positions, but that he and the Birds have agreed to a multi-year extension.

Of course, Stoutland is a legend. He has survived through three coaching regimes and two general managers. No matter what, the Eagles have always had a top-five offensive line. He gets top value out of top pick, elite value out of low picks and incredible value out of undrafted guys.

No matter what is happening with the rest of the team, Stoutland is handling business and creating a line that will allow his team to succeed. He’s the embodiment of the Pirates of the Carribean GIF with the guy walking calmly around an exploding ship.

Out Of Hand GIFfrom Pirates Of The Caribbean GIFs

The contact is not officially signed and its full details are not currently public, but this is some of the best news the Eagles could get in regards to their team building for the 2023-24 season.

For Stoutland, the new contract would allow him the time to build himself into even more of a Philadelphia legend and would likely keep him around through whatever regime changes are to come, avoiding any chance of being fired for a team’s performance. It also likely comes with a hefty pay increase since coaches have no salary cap to worry about.

Other coaches to watch include DC Jonathan Gannon (who stated after the NFC Championship game he does not intend to leave), OC Shane Steichen (who has a second interview lined up with the Colts for their vacant head coaching position) and QB Coach Brian Johnson (who figures to receive OC consideration of his own).

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
