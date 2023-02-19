Eagles

Eagles Lose Linebackers Coach Nick Rallis To Gannon, Cardinals

The Eagles still have vacancies to fill for their defensive and offensive coordinator positions and it looks like Nick Sirianni and his staff will need to hire yet another coach.

Late Saturday night, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Eagles linebacker coach Nick Rallis was hired by the Cardinals and Jonathan Gannon to be his defensive coordinator.

Rallis was recruited by several teams, but ultimately decided to follow Gannon to Arizona.

At 29, Rallis becomes the youngest coordinator in the league.

After playing at Minnesota, Rallis had one season of coaching at Wake Forrest before joining the Minnesota Vikings for three years. He joined the Eagles in 2021.

It would be fair to say that the Eagles linebackers heavily improved from other previous rooms at the position over his two-year tenure, though it’s also fair to argue that his players selection was simply more talented.

Rallis, along with defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, were thought to be the two leading internal candidates for the vacant defensive coordinator position. The team has requested to interview Vance Joseph and Sean Desai as external candidates for the position.

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
