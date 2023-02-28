Eagles Promote Brian Johnson To Offensive Coordinator

The Eagles have lost their offensive coordinator to a Colts head coaching job following a Super Bowl berth. Hardly any external interviews for the position (if any at all) were conducted and the Eagles are simply promoting their QB coach to the vacant role – in large part because of his relationship with the Eagles starting quarterback.
That’s the run down of what happened in 2018 after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl Championship. It’s also the exact same thing that is happening right now.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter made the expected official as Brian Johnson will serve as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2023.
Eagles are promoting their QB coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator to replace new Colts’ HC Shane Steichen, per sources. Johnson had multiple opportunities for other OC jobs, but he ultimately stays with the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/C49iquEkfu
Johnson, who won a Sugar Bowl MVP on his way to becoming the winningest quarterback in Utah history, spent 11 seasons in the college ranks before joining the Eagles in 2021.
He’s overseen the development of Jalen Hurts and has know Hurts since the latter was just four-years old.
Johnson was reportedly sought-after by several teams looking to make him their offensive coordinator, but like Jeff Stoutland, he chose to stay with Philly.
While the start of the story is the same as it was in 2018, the hope is that the outcome will be different and Johnson will ideally not be fired within the next two seasons. There’s real reason to believe it will, especially since parts of the 2018 issue had to do with Carson Wentz experiencing some of the worst regression the league has ever seen under the new OC, something that should not be expected of Hurts in 2023.
The Eagles will now have to fill their QB coach vacancy and have yet to fill the defensive coordinator or linebackers coaches vacancies. The Scouting Combine is this weekend.
The birds will be retaining special teams coordinator Michael Clay following his extension and raise on Monday, so the team does have two our of three coordinators ready for the combine – though they may not know what defense they’ll be running in 2023.