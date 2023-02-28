Eagles Reportedly Hiring Sean Desai As Defensive Coordinator

The NFL Scouting Combine is right around the corner and the Eagles will need to know what defense they are running in 2023 to properly scout the players and their fit in that defense.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters (including the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta) on Tuesday that it seems the hire is in place as Sean Desai is leaving Seattle to join the Eagles.
Pete Carroll confirmed in off podium session with Seattle reporters that Sean Desai is leaving for Philadelphia.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 28, 2023
The Eagles originally requested to interview Desai about 10 days ago and had received a second interview earlier this week.
Desai started his coaching career at Temple and has spent time with the Bears and Seattle over the past 10 seasons.
The emergence of safety Eddie Jackson is probably the most prominent star to emerge from under Desai’s coaching and would seem to indicate that the new defense would prefer to keep Chauncey Gardner-Johnson around.