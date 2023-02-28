Eagles

Eagles Reportedly Hiring Sean Desai As Defensive Coordinator

Paul Bowman
Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Scouting Combine is right around the corner and the Eagles will need to know what defense they are running in 2023 to properly scout the players and their fit in that defense.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters (including the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta) on Tuesday that it seems the hire is in place as Sean Desai is leaving Seattle to join the Eagles.

The Eagles originally requested to interview Desai about 10 days ago and had received a second interview earlier this week.

Desai started his coaching career at Temple and has spent time with the Bears and Seattle over the past 10 seasons.

The emergence of safety Eddie Jackson is probably the most prominent star to emerge from under Desai’s coaching and would seem to indicate that the new defense would prefer to keep Chauncey Gardner-Johnson around.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
