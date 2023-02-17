Eagles Request To Interview Seattle Associate Head Coach Sean Desai

On Thursday, the Eagles submitted a request to interview Vance Joseph for their vacant defensive coordinator position.
On Friday, they submitted a similar request to do the same with Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai.
The Eagles have requested permission to interview Seahawks associate head coach/defense Sean Desai for their vacant defensive coordinator position, per league source.
Desai joined the Seahawks as a defensive-minded associate head coach for the 2022 season, but had been with the Bears for the prior nine seasons.
His work with the bears was aimed at special teams and linebackers/defensive backs. Bears safety Eddie Jackson’s emergence would be perhaps the biggest name to come out from his tutelage during that time.
Desai is a Connecticut native, but began his career very close to the Birds when he started coaching at Temple in 2006. After five seasons there, he had short stints at Miami and Boston College before joining the NFL coaching ring.
Desai is the second external candidate for defensive coordinator that has been announce publicly.