Eagles Super Bowl Send-Off a Success

There wasn’t a game on Sunday. That didn’t stop hundreds of Eagles fans from showing up to Lincoln Financial Field one last time to send off their team to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.
Eagles fans were eager to begin the festivities and hear from the team and get excited for Super Bowl week – something they experienced just five years ago.
Fans were greeted by arches of green, black and silver balloons upon entering the field. Crowds soon formed around the stage where Eagles Insider, Dave Spadaro, head coach Nick Sirianni and a handful of Eagles starters would address the crowd.
Spadaro wasted no time announcing each of the players sharing their highlights from the season and their careers. They reminisced on Jake Elliott’s 60-yard field goal and Brandon Graham’s infamous Super Bowl strip sack. General manager Howie Roseman was also in attendance, looking fresh in the Super Bowl gear featuring fresh Eagles-themed kicks.
As Spadaro got to talking about Jalen Hurts, the crowd erupted in an MVP chant.
“I can tell you a lot of great things about this guy, but you know what I’m gonna do? I’m gonna take his advice and I’m gonna keep it. The main thing – we’re going out to win the Super Bowl with quarterback Jalen Hurts,” Spadaro said. More MVP yells followed.
Then, it was time for Sirianni to address the crowd. Spadaro reflected on the first time the Eagles head coach showed up on the scene.
“The first time he ever met you, the first night of the 2021 draft, [we] brought him right up here,” Spadaro said. “He couldn’t wait to get to the parking lot because he saw some people having a catch with a football. He wanted to connect with Eagles fans immediately,”
“We’ll keep this quick because we got a plane to catch,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told the crowd. “But, appreciate everybody’s support, appreciate everybody being out here. If you’re going to Arizona, be loud like you always are!”
The team then headed to the airport to get to Arizona, but the fun did not end for the fans. There were performances from the Eagles pep band, drumline and cheerleaders. Swoop also made an appearance.
Fans flocked to the Pro Shop to pick up some last-minute gear for the Super Bowl (just in case they’ll need it for a certain parade.) After the festivities, Eagles fans took advantage of the nice day by taking pictures around the stadium or going to Chickie’s and Pete’s.
“Last year, he planted those seeds, remember those seeds? And it grew into a playoff team. Spadaro said. “This year, look at the garden those seeds have produced.”