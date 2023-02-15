Eagles

Here’s the 2023 NFL Draft Order

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lost in the misery of the Eagles loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is the draft order is now set*.  Here’s a quick glance at the 2023 NFL Draft and where the Birds pick.  

*- compensatory picks will be allocated closer to the draft, per the NFL

When: April 27-29, 2023

Where: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network

First Pick: Chicago Bears (3-14)

Noteworthy: Miami forfeits their 2023 first round, the opening round will only have 31 picks. 

The Philadelphia Eagles own the following picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round One

No. 10 from New Orleans for the 2022 Draft day pick swap

No. 30 

Round Two

No. 63

Round Three

No. 95

Round Four

None, traded No. 134 to Chicago for Robert Quinn

Round Five

None, traded No. 168 to New Orleans for C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Round Six

None, traded No. 209 to Jacksonville

Round Seven

No. 222 from Houston

