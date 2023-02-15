Here’s the 2023 NFL Draft Order

Lost in the misery of the Eagles loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is the draft order is now set*. Here’s a quick glance at the 2023 NFL Draft and where the Birds pick.
*- compensatory picks will be allocated closer to the draft, per the NFL
When: April 27-29, 2023
Where: Kansas City, Missouri
TV: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network
First Pick: Chicago Bears (3-14)
Noteworthy: Miami forfeits their 2023 first round, the opening round will only have 31 picks.
The Philadelphia Eagles own the following picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:
Round One
No. 10 from New Orleans for the 2022 Draft day pick swap
No. 30
Round Two
No. 63
Round Three
No. 95
Round Four
None, traded No. 134 to Chicago for Robert Quinn
Round Five
None, traded No. 168 to New Orleans for C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Round Six
None, traded No. 209 to Jacksonville
Round Seven
No. 222 from Houston