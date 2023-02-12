News

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Illinois – Illinois Super Bowl Betting Guide

how to bet on super bowl from illinois
  1. Create an account with BetMGM
  2. Deposit $1000 through the cashier
  3. Place your first bet on the BetMGM Sportsbook
  4. Receive up to $1,000 back if your first bet loses.
  5. Bet again for free thanks to the risk-free welcome offer.

How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl At BetMGM

Upon arrival at the BetMGM homepage, just click on the “Sign Up” or “Join Now” button and then enter the personal information that BetMGM requires. Once you have set up your account and deposited your funds via your choice of method, simply click on the NFL section in order to place your first Super Bowl bet. Remember that your bet of choice is Risk-Free up to the value $1000, so even if in the event that it doesn’t win your stake will be refunded back into your account for you to use again.

BetMGM have an extensive choice of markets for Super Bowl 57 Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs, including popular Super Bowl parlay bets such as combined touchdown scorers, a huge list of prop bets and big game boosted odds bets along with the usual classic money line, winning margin and spread markets.

  • Find the ‘NFL or American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bets

BetMGM Super Bowl Offer – $1000 Risk-Free Bet For New Customers

BetMGM has such a wide range of markets that the website virtually includes everything you could possibly want to bet on ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs – and the bonus is that they will give you a risk-free bet of up to $1000 on your first bet. So even if you lose, you don’t really lose.

BetMGM have an enormous list of prop bets to explore for the Super Bowl, from the first scoring play of the game to whether there will be a ‘roughing the passer’ call and much more.

Plus BetMGM are available for NFL bettors in every US state, so regardless of where you are located you are in the right place to cash in on this Super Bowl offer. BetMGM has a reputation for fast payouts and top customer service which is just one of the many reasons why US residents can fully trust this company when it comes to betting on the Super Bowl this Sunday.

BetMGM Super Bowl Offer Terms and Conditions:

  • Bonus amount: Up to $1,000 Risk-Free Bet
  • Deposits: The bet after the first deposit is risk-free, up to $1,000
  • Bonus code: N/A
  • Rollover: 1x
  • Min deposit: $10
  • Bonus expiry: 7 days after receiving free bets

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams:Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -2.5 | KC +2.5

Super Bowl Odds

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. NFL fans can maximize their profits by placing their bets at BetMGM, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in Illinois. Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

While the Super Bowl point spread is set very sharp, NFL fans can still find discrepancies between the top sportsbooks in Illinois. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetMGM, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread in Illinois.

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Getting the best Super Bowl moneyline odds is important for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl Sunday. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about covering the spread can still bet on a team to win by wagering on the moneyline.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

NFL quarterbacks have dominated the Super Bowl MVP over the years and Jalen Hurts is the favorite to carry on that trend at this year’s event as +115 favorite. However, the Eagles man will have Patrick Mahomes breathing down his neck for the award at next best +135. Before you place your bet, check out the Super Bowl MVP odds for both quarterbacks from BetMGM.

Super Bowl 2023 Odds

The 2023 Super Bowl will be held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes. NFL fans have various betting options to choose from on Super Bowl Sunday, including moneyline, point spread, total, player props, special Super Bowl bets, and more. Online sportsbooks also offer exclusive wagers that are only available during the Super Bowl, such as the outcome of the coin toss, length of the national anthem, and halftime show. Here’s a look at the odds for some of the most popular betting options on Super Bowl Sunday. Note: all odds updated as of Feb. 11, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Philadelphia and Kansas City will face off in the hopes of capturing the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday in Arizona. The Super Bowl odds have been fluctuating for over a week, with initial lines moving towards the Eagles. However, the late money has poured in on Kansas City, moving the line back to +1.0. theHeading into Super Bowl Sunday, Eagles are considered the favorites with -1.0 point spread, while the Chiefs are the underdogs. The total for the game is set at 50.5 points. For a full breakdown of the Super Bowl 2023 odds, scroll down below.
Bet Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline -105 -115 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +1.0 (-110) -1.0 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 50.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110) BetMGM logo

Super Bowl MVP Odds

In the past, quarterbacks have dominated the Super Bowl MVP award, but recently this trend has shifted. Over the past four seasons, wide receivers have taken the honor home twice, with the most recent MVP being awarded to L.A. Rams’ Cooper Kupp in 2022. This year, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are both strong contenders for the Super Bowl MVP award, with odds of +120. Tight end Travis Kelce has +1200 odds of winning, while Eagles receiver AJ Brown has the best odds among wide receivers at +2500. Super Bowl week has also seen a rise in the odds of Eagles pass-rusher Hasan Reddick. He now has +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl MVP, the best odds of any defensive player. Here are the latest Super Bowl MVP odds from BetMGM.
Super Bowl MVP Odds Play
Jalen Hurts +120 BetMGM logo
Patrick Mahomes +120 BetMGM logo
Travis Kelce +1200 BetMGM logo
Miles Sanders +2000 BetMGM logo
AJ Brown +2500 BetMGM logo
Hasan Reddick +2500 BetMGM logo
Devonta Smith +3300 BetMGM logo
Dallas Goedert +3300 BetMGM logo
Isiah Pacheco +5000 BetMGM logo
Chris Jones +5000 BetMGM logo
Jerick McKinnon +6600 BetMGM logo
Kenneth Gainwell +6600 BetMGM logo
Marquez Valdez-Scantling +10000 BetMGM logo
Juju Smith-Shuster +15000 BetMGM logo
Kadarius Toney +15000 BetMGM logo

Super Bowl Player Props

NFL fans can do more than just bet on the outcome of the game on Super Bowl Sunday. Bettors can also turn their Super Bowl predictions into cash by placing bets on each player and touchdown. The top online sportsbooks provide odds on touchdown scorers, along with player props for attempts, yards, touchdowns and more. Here are some of the most popular player props that NFL fans are betting on for Super Bowl 2023.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds

One of the most attractive betting options on Super Bowl Sunday are touchdown scorer odds. A bet on an anytime touchdown scorer involves choosing a player who will score a touchdown at any point during the game. For the 2023 Super Bowl, the player with the best odds to score a touchdown is Travis Kelce (-150) followed by Jalen Hurts (-126). Miles Sanders and AJ Brown of the Eagles have odds of +110 each. For those looking for added value, Marquez Valdez-Scantling (+270), Kadarius Toney (+270), and Devonta Smith (+160) could be good choices to score a touchdown. Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the anytime touchdown scorer odds at BetMGM.
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds Play
Travis Kelce -150 BetMGM logo
Jalen Hurts -126 BetMGM logo
Miles Sanders +110 BetMGM logo
AJ Brown +110 BetMGM logo
Isiah Pacheco +120 BetMGM logo
Devonta Smith +150 BetMGM logo
Dallas Goedert +160 BetMGM logo
Jerrick McKinnon +179 BetMGM logo
Kadarius Toney +270 BetMGM logo
Marquez Valdez-Scantling +270 BetMGM logo
Kenneth Gainwell +175 BetMGM logo
Juju Smith-Shuster +290 BetMGM logo
Patrick Mahomes +400 BetMGM logo
Boston Scott +400 BetMGM logo

First Touchdown Scorer Odds

The first touchdown scorer odds offer huge payouts for sharp bettors. With plus-money odds for every player, NFL fans can win big by selecting the player who finds the end zone first. Travis Kelce has the highest odds of scoring the first touchdown in Super Bowl 2023 at +600, followed by Jalen Hurts (+750), Miles Sanders (+750), and Isiah Pacheco (+800). Other likely players to score first include AJ Brown (+800), Dallas Goedert (+1000), and Devonta Smith (+1100). Here’s a list of the first touchdown scorer odds for Super Bowl 2023 from BetMGM.
First Touchdown Scorer Odds Play
Travis Kelce +600 BetMGM logo
Jalen Hurts +700 BetMGM logo
Miles Sanders +750 BetMGM logo
AJ Brown +800 BetMGM logo
Isiah Pacheco +800 BetMGM logo
Dallas Goedert +1000 BetMGM logo
Devonta Smith +1100 BetMGM logo
Jerrick McKinnon +1200 BetMGM logo
Kadarius Toney +1500 BetMGM logo
Marquez Valdez-Scantling +1500 BetMGM logo
Juju Smith-Shuster +1700 BetMGM logo
Kenneth Gainwell +2000 BetMGM logo
Patrick Mahomes +2000 BetMGM logo
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +2000 BetMGM logo
Boston Scott +2500 BetMGM logo

Jalen Hurts Over/Under 238.5 Passing Yards

Jalen Hurts is expected to throw for 238.5 yards in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs, but this projection may be a bit too high. In his first two playoff games, Hurts has thrown for fewer than 155 yards each time, leaving room for betting value on the under in Sunday’s game. In his last nine games, Hurts has only surpassed his projected total twice. The Eagles’ quarterback has also been dealing with a shoulder injury, which could be hurting his ability to throw the ball downfield, something he should be able to do against a vulnerable Chiefs’ defense. In two playoff games, the Kansas City defense has given up 329 passing yards per contest.
Jalen Hurts Passing Yards Odds Play
Over 238.5 yards -114 BetMGM logo
Under 238.5 yards -114 BetMGM logo

Patrick Mahomes Over/Under 295.5 Passing Yards

The Philadelphia Eagles defense gave opposing quarterbacks fits during the regular season, allowing just 179.8 passing yards per game, the best mark in the NFL. As a result, Patrick Mahomes is projected for only 295.5 passing yards in the Super Bowl against the Eagles. That could leave some value for sharp bettors on Sunday. Fresh off of a 326-yard passing game in the AFC Championship, Mahomes has now thrown for at least 300 yards in 10 of his last 14 games. Check out the odds for Patrick Mahomes passing yards below.
Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards Odds Play
Over 296.5 yards -114 BetMGM logo
Under 296.5 yards -114 BetMGM logo

AJ Brown Over/Under 72.5 Receiving Yards

AJ Brown was outstanding in his first season in Philadelphia, amassing 1,476 yards and 14 touchdowns during the regular season. However, he hasn’t been as productive in the playoffs. With Hurts nursing a shoulder injury, Brown has been held under 30 yards in each of Philadelphia’s first two playoff games. In the Super Bowl, Brown is projected for 72.5 receiving yards, which means the top sportsbooks are predicting a bounce back performance from the Eagles wide receiver.. Prior to the playoffs, Brown had 70 receiving yards or more in six consecutive games. Kansas City had a middle-of-the-pack defense against the pass in 2023 but the Chiefs improved over the course of the season and have been playing their best football during the playoffs. Find the latest odds for AJ Brown receiving yards below.
AJ Brown Receiving Yards Odds Play
Over 72.5 yards -121 BetMGM logo
Under 72.5 yards -108 BetMGM logo

Travis Kelce Over/Under 81.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce is hoping to cap off his historic season with another Lombardi Trophy. He ended the regular season with 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns and while he has 21 receptions in the playoffs, he has yet to truly break out. Kelce has been held under 100 yards in each of Kansas City’s first two playoff games. On Sunday, the Chiefs tight end is projected for 81.5 yards versus the Eagles. Check out the odds for Travis Kelce receiving yards from BetMGM below.
Travis Kelce Receiving Yards Odds Play
Over 81.5 yards -114 BetMGM logo
Under 81.5 yards -114 BetMGM logo

Devonta Smith Over/Under 64.5 Receiving Yards

While the sample size is small, Devonta Smith has been more productive than Brown during the playoffs. He’s outgained Brown in each of Philadelphia’s first two postseason contests. Projected at 64.5 yards, there’s potential value in the Eagles’ second wide receiver. Smith has had 64 yards or more in six of his last eight games, including the playoffs. Here are the latest odds for Devonta Smith receiving yards in Super Bowl 2023.
Devonta Smith Receiving Yards Odds Play
Over 64.5 yards -114 BetMGM logo
Under 64.5 yards -114 BetMGM logo

Kadarius Toney Over/Under 28.5 Receiving Yards

Kadarius Toney was a midseason acquisition for the Chiefs but he has quickly become a favorite target of Mahomes. Projected for 28.5 yards, he will have a good chance of going over that projected total on Sunday. Toney has seen more playing time lately, with five catches and 50 yards in the Divisional Round game against the Jaguars and nine yards in the AFC Championship. He’ll also be lined up in the slot, where the Eagles’ secondary is most vulnerable, on Sunday. Check out the odds for Kadarius Toney receiving yards below.
Kadarius Toney Receiving Yards Odds Play
Over 28.5 yards -114 BetMGM logo
Under 28.5 yards -114 BetMGM logo

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

NFL fans are betting on the coin toss to flip to tails in 2023. According to the top online sportsbooks, 59% of the public bets have come in on tails for the Super Bowl 2023 coin toss. That’s because the coin toss has flipped heads in back-to-back years. BetMGM is offering the best coin toss odds for the Super Bowl with reduced juice at -101 odds for both sides of the coin. Check out the Super Bowl coin toss odds from BetMGM below.
Coin Toss Odds Play
Heads -101 BetMGM logo
Tails -101 BetMGM logo

Who Will Be Shown First During Super Bowl National Anthem

Online sportsbooks offer various special props for the Super Bowl national anthem, including the length of “The Star Spangled Banner.” With Travis and Jason Kelce making history as the first siblings to play in the Super Bowl, fans can place bets on which brother will be shown first during the anthem. Travis Kelce, being the stronger player, is the favorite to be shown first at odds of -160, while Jason Kelce has +200 odds to be shown first. Additionally, there is an option to bet on both players appearing in a split screen, with odds at +300. Check out the odds for who will be shown first during the national anthem below.
Who will be shown first during national anthem? Odds Play
Travis Kelce -160 BetMGM logo
Jason Kelce +200 BetMGM logo
Both (split screen) +300 BetMGM logo

Expert Super Bowl Picks and Predictions

Bet on Super Bowl 2023 at BetMGM
Vlad has more than a decade of experience with sports betting in the USA, bringing you the latest reviews, bonus codes, news, odds, and other useful resources to help you have the best experience possible.
