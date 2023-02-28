Instant Observations: Sixers Lose to Heat in Another Close One

The Philadelphia 76ers lost another nail-biter, this time falling to the Miami Heat 101-99 on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center.
Joel Embiid finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, but his overall performance was not as good as the numbers show on paper. Tyrese Maxey had 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting. James Harden added in 20 points, six rebounds and 12 assists. Dewayne Dedmon missed his third consecutive game with left hip soreness.
The Heat were without Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness), Omer Yurtseven (left ankle surgery) and Nikola Jovic (lower back stress reaction) were all out of the lineup. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 23 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals.
The Sixers now sit at 39-21 on the season. A rematch against the Heat is up next on Wednesday. Here are some observations from the loss: