Eagles

Josh Sills Placed On Commissioner Exempt List Following Indictment On Rape, Kidnapping Charges

Paul Bowman
Brett Rojo, USA Today Sports

News broke on Wednesday that Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills had been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges.

Sills is summoned to appear in court on February 16 at 1:00 p.m.

Since the indictment comes from a grand jury, the Eagles and the league were likely unaware of the pending charges. Following their release to the public, the league has taken action.

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports reports that the league has placed Sills on the commissioner exempt list.

The move is essentially an indefinite suspension from the league and will likely remain in place until the conclusion of and potentially after the trial.

Sills appeared in just one game for the Eagles this season, where he played a handful of special teams snaps. He has been a gameday inactive most weeks.

The move leaves the Eagles with an open roster spot.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

