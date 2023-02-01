Josh Sills Placed On Commissioner Exempt List Following Indictment On Rape, Kidnapping Charges

News broke on Wednesday that Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills had been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges.
Sills is summoned to appear in court on February 16 at 1:00 p.m.
Since the indictment comes from a grand jury, the Eagles and the league were likely unaware of the pending charges. Following their release to the public, the league has taken action.
Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports reports that the league has placed Sills on the commissioner exempt list.
The NFL has placed Eagles' OL Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List after his indictment on rape charges in Ohio.Sills may not participate in practices, games or travel with the team.— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) February 1, 2023
The NFL has placed Eagles' OL Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List after his indictment on rape charges in Ohio.Sills may not participate in practices, games or travel with the team.
The move is essentially an indefinite suspension from the league and will likely remain in place until the conclusion of and potentially after the trial.
Sills appeared in just one game for the Eagles this season, where he played a handful of special teams snaps. He has been a gameday inactive most weeks.
The move leaves the Eagles with an open roster spot.