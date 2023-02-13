MLB Votes to Keep Ghost Runner Rule in Place

Major League Baseball has snuck in another rule change before the start of the 2023 campaign.
The League has announced their extra-inning tiebreaker rule, which automatically places a runner on second base, is here to stay. The “ghost-runner rule” was first implemented during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and has been used since. It will now be used permanently during the regular season after the competition committee voted unanimously to keep the rule in place.
Postseason games will still be decided by “regular extra inning” rules.
While the rule is not well liked by North American baseball fans, it has been around for decades. International games governed by the International Baseball Federation have used the “ghost-runner” rule for decades.
In other rules news, MLB has not confirmed nor denied it will be instituting a 10-run mercy rule after the 4th inning…