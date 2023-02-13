Phillies

MLB Votes to Keep Ghost Runner Rule in Place

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball has snuck in another rule change before the start of the 2023 campaign.  

The League has announced their extra-inning tiebreaker rule, which automatically places a runner on second base, is here to stay.  The “ghost-runner rule” was first implemented during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and has been used since.  It will now be used permanently during the regular season after the competition committee voted unanimously to keep the rule in place.  

Postseason games will still be decided by “regular extra inning” rules.  

While the rule is not well liked by North American baseball fans, it has been around for decades.  International games governed by the International Baseball Federation have used the “ghost-runner” rule for decades.  

In other rules news, MLB has not confirmed nor denied it will be instituting a 10-run mercy rule after the 4th inning…

Topics  
News Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To News

Phillies

MLB Votes to Keep Ghost Runner Rule in Place

Michael Lipinski  •  26s
Phillies
Phillies Ink a Pair of Broadcasters to Contract Extensions
Michael Lipinski  •  17min
Sixers
Report: Sixers Sign Center Dewayne Dedmon
Matt Gregan  •  5h
Eagles
Eagles Fumble Away Super Bowl LVII
Paul Bowman  •  18h
News
how to bet on super bowl from louisiana
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Louisiana – Louisiana Super Bowl Betting Guide
Vlad G  •  Feb 12 2023
News
how to bet on super bowl from kansas
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Kansas – Kansas Super Bowl Betting Guide
Vlad G  •  Feb 12 2023
News
how to bet on super bowl from iowa
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Iowa – Iowa Super Bowl Betting Guide
Vlad G  •  Feb 12 2023
More News News