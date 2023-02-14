Eagles

NFL Head Coaching News: Shane Steichen Officially Named Head Coach in Indy

Michael Lipinski
Two days after a heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles have officially lost their offensive coordinator.  Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen –who flew from Arizona to Indianapolis after the Big Game– has officially been named the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Steichen, 37, spent the past season and a half as the Eagles full-time play caller.  Under his tutelage, the Birds’ offense was ranked near the top of the league in rushing and scoring in 2021 and 2022.  The 2021 Eagles offense led the league in rushing yards by a wide margin.  

The 12-year NFL veteran becomes the second consecutive Eagles offensive coordinator poached by the Indianapolis Colts.  The Colts hired Frank Reich after the Birds victory in Super Bowl LII.  Reich spent parts of five-seasons in Indy compiling a 40-33-1 record before being canned by owner Jim Irsay and replaced with a high school coach. Reich is now the head coach in Carolina. 

Steichen inherits an offense that finished 31st in the NFL in 2022-23, only the listless Denver Broncos were worse.  The Colts hold the No.4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and will likely draft a quarterback to pair with former All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor
The Eagles will need to act quickly to replace Steichen and reportedly have their guy in place.  The team is rumored to elevate quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator to replace the now Colts head coach.  The Eagles have not officially announced Johnson’s elevation. 

Michael Lipinski

