NFL Head Coaching Rumors: Are the Philadelphia Eagles About to Lose Both Coordinators After Super Bowl LVII?

Michael Lipinski
Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen looks on during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY

There have been a few developments on the NFL head coaching front that have likely flown under the radar in Philadelphia  The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, the remaining two NFL franchises without a head coach, have informed multiple candidates they’re no longer in the running for their respective openings.  Reading between the lines, at least one team is likely to make a move that directly affects the future of the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff.

Barring an epic meltdown in Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles are likely losing offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to the Colts and there’s an outside —but unlikely— chance Jonathan Gannon stays in the desert with the Arizona Cardinals.

 Let’s start in Indianapolis.  

The Colts have reportedly informed Bengals OC Brian Callahan and Giants OC Mike Kafka that they’re no longer being considered for the opening.  Giants DC Don “Wink” Martindale, who also interviewed with Arizona, has been informed he’s out of the running in Indy.  That brings the Colts known candidate pool down to five– Steichen, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, and Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia.  

Four of the five candidates have one thing in common, they are not coaching in Super Bowl LVIIl and could immediately be named as the new Colts head coach.  Sure, maybe the Colts are simply letting the Super Bowl LVII news cycle play out.  That’s what the NFL prefers in this scenario, but in the world of social media scoops one one of the other names would’ve likely surfaced by now.  

The scenario screams “Shane Steichen to the Colts” unless Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay imbibes too much and names another mediocre high school coach as his guy.  

On to the Arizona Cardinals. 

It appears the Cardinals WILL NOT be raiding the Eagles’ nest (sorry) for their next head coach. 

The Cards are reportedly down to Kafka and Bengals DC Lou Anarumo as their next head coach.  There may be an outside chance Arizona interviews Gannon, or Steichen for that matter, immediately following Super Bowl LVII but it seems highly unlikely.  Cardinals insider Mike Jurecki –not to be confused with the all-time great Mike Jerrick– reports the team is likely to hold a press conference announcing a new coach on Tuesday.  

Unless the Cards have held stealth interviews with Gannon and/or Steichen, which would be a major league violation, they’re likely going in another direction. 

Eagles News Writer: Michael Lipinski

