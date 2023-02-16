Philadelphia Eagles OT Lane Johnson Finally Has Surgery

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle is finally having surgery to fix his torn adductor. Johnson tweeted a picture of himself looking rather out of it with the caption “surgery time.” How’s that for a source!?!
Surgery timehttps://t.co/1wQuRuD2OA pic.twitter.com/doCSydMH4R— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) February 16, 2023
Recovery time for a torn adductor is roughly between 12-16 weeks according to most medical experts. Barring any setbacks, Johnson will likely be ready by mid-to-late spring workouts. The 32-year-old injured the core muscle late in the 2022-23 regular season and missed the final two regular season games. He played in every Eagles’ postseason game.