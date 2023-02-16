Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles OT Lane Johnson Finally Has Surgery

Feb 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson during a press conference at the Sheraton Grand before Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle is finally having surgery to fix his torn adductor.  Johnson tweeted a picture of himself looking rather out of it with the caption “surgery time.” How’s that for a source!?!

Recovery time for a torn adductor is roughly between 12-16 weeks according to most medical experts.  Barring any setbacks, Johnson will likely be ready by mid-to-late spring workouts.  The 32-year-old injured the core muscle late in the 2022-23 regular season and missed the final two regular season games.  He played in every Eagles’ postseason game.  

