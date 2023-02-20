Flyers

Flyers vs. Flames: Game 58 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (49) controls the puck in front of the net against the Calgary Flames in the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
The countdown is on in many ways for the Flyers. They enter Monday’s game on a four-game losing streak. There are just five games remaining before the trade deadline. There are 25 games remaining in the 2022-23 season.

Those games are hardly about the end result or making some miraculous playoff push. It will be about seeing what can be taken away as positives and using that to build a future in identity and in roster construction.

Monday’s opponent certainly has much more to play for. The Calgary Flames are on the cusp of a playoff spot in the West and looking for two points in Monday’s matinee. Game time is 4 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPCalgary FlamesGPGAP
Travis Konecny51262652Elias Lindholm54163349
Kevin Hayes56173047Tyler Toffoli56222648
Scott Laughton53131932Nazem Kadri56212041
Tony DeAngelo5292231Jonathan Huberdeau53102838
Owen Tippett52151530Mikael Backlund56112536

P

Players to Watch

Travis Konecny got back on the scoresheet with two goals on Thursday and had an assist in Saturday’s game. The two goals set a new career-high, as Konecny now has 26 goals on the season.

Dillon Dube has been hot of late. He followed up a four-point game against Buffalo on Feb. 11 with a two-goal game against Ottawa on Feb. 13 and another goal against Detroit on Thursday. Dube has already set a career high in points with 34 and is two goals shy of matching his career high.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart allowed four goals on 21 shots in another loss to Vancouver on Saturday, extending his personal losing streak to three games. In a loss to Calgary in November, Hart made 25 saves on 28 shots.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start for Calgary. Markstrom made 18 saves on 20 shots in a win over the Rangers on Saturday in his last start. Markstrom made 23 saves on 25 shots in a win over the Flyers on Nov. 21.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Felix Sandstrom (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Flames Lines

Flames Scratches: Michael Stone (injury), Connor Mackey (healthy), Adam Ruzicka (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. Just like last game, the Flyers could go with seven defensemen.
  • Flames: Elias Lindholm missed the last game on Saturday, but is expected to return to the lineup. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Flames (24th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Flames (8th)
  • Recent History vs. Flames
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Flames
    • Kevin Hayes: 13 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 16 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
    • James van Riemsdyk: 17 GP, 4 G, 1 A, 5 P
    • Carter Hart: 5 GP, 1-2-2, 2.37 GAA, .923 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • Justin Braun needs two points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

