Flyers vs. Flames: Game 58 Preview

The countdown is on in many ways for the Flyers. They enter Monday’s game on a four-game losing streak. There are just five games remaining before the trade deadline. There are 25 games remaining in the 2022-23 season.
Those games are hardly about the end result or making some miraculous playoff push. It will be about seeing what can be taken away as positives and using that to build a future in identity and in roster construction.
Monday’s opponent certainly has much more to play for. The Calgary Flames are on the cusp of a playoff spot in the West and looking for two points in Monday’s matinee. Game time is 4 p.m.
P
Travis Konecny got back on the scoresheet with two goals on Thursday and had an assist in Saturday’s game. The two goals set a new career-high, as Konecny now has 26 goals on the season.
Dillon Dube has been hot of late. He followed up a four-point game against Buffalo on Feb. 11 with a two-goal game against Ottawa on Feb. 13 and another goal against Detroit on Thursday. Dube has already set a career high in points with 34 and is two goals shy of matching his career high.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart allowed four goals on 21 shots in another loss to Vancouver on Saturday, extending his personal losing streak to three games. In a loss to Calgary in November, Hart made 25 saves on 28 shots.
Jacob Markstrom is expected to start for Calgary. Markstrom made 18 saves on 20 shots in a win over the Rangers on Saturday in his last start. Markstrom made 23 saves on 25 shots in a win over the Flyers on Nov. 21.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Felix Sandstrom (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Flames Scratches: Michael Stone (injury), Connor Mackey (healthy), Adam Ruzicka (healthy)