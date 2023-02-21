Flyers vs. Oilers: Game 59 Preview

The current road trip was on the verge of turning more disastrous for the Flyers until they were able to regain the lead for good on the Calgary Flames to snap a four-game losing streak on Monday. On Tuesday, they make the final stop of the four-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers.
It is a homecoming of sorts for Flyers goalie Carter Hart, who already defeated the Oilers less than two weeks ago on Feb. 9. Hart, who grew up in nearby Sherwood Park, Alberta, will be looking for a repeat performance against Connor McDavid and company.
Game time is 9 p.m.
Scott Laughton has points in three of the last four games, including a two-assist game against Calgary on Monday. In his last eight games, Laughton has one goal and five assists.
Connor McDavid surpassed the 100-point mark against the Rangers on Feb. 17 and added a second assist that night and another on Feb. 19 against Colorado to get to 102 on the season. He has five assists on a current three-game points streak. McDavid has three goals and 13 assists in his last 10 games.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 17 saves on 21 shots in his last game on Saturday in a loss to Vancouver. Hart has a personal three-game losing streak, with his last win coming against the Oilers on Feb. 9, making 34 saves on 35 shots.
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. This is Skinner’s first start since Feb. 12, when he allowed six goals on 30 shots to Montreal in a loss. His previous start before that was Feb. 9 against the Flyers, when he allowed one goal on 36 shots in a shootout loss.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Felix Sandstrom (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy)
Oilers Scratches: Ryan Murray (injury), Evander Kane (injury), Klim Kostin (injury)