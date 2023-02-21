Flyers

Flyers vs. Oilers: Game 59 Preview

Kevin Durso
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) sets up in front of Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) at Wells Fargo Center.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The current road trip was on the verge of turning more disastrous for the Flyers until they were able to regain the lead for good on the Calgary Flames to snap a four-game losing streak on Monday. On Tuesday, they make the final stop of the four-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers.

It is a homecoming of sorts for Flyers goalie Carter Hart, who already defeated the Oilers less than two weeks ago on Feb. 9. Hart, who grew up in nearby Sherwood Park, Alberta, will be looking for a repeat performance against Connor McDavid and company.

Game time is 9 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPEdmonton OilersGPGAP
Travis Konecny52272754Connor McDavid574260102
Kevin Hayes57173047Leon Draisaitl55334982
Scott Laughton54132134Ryan Nugent-Hopkins57274269
Tony DeAngelo53102333Zach Hyman56274067
Owen Tippett53151530Tyson Barrie5792938
Players to Watch

Scott Laughton has points in three of the last four games, including a two-assist game against Calgary on Monday. In his last eight games, Laughton has one goal and five assists.

Connor McDavid surpassed the 100-point mark against the Rangers on Feb. 17 and added a second assist that night and another on Feb. 19 against Colorado to get to 102 on the season. He has five assists on a current three-game points streak. McDavid has three goals and 13 assists in his last 10 games.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 17 saves on 21 shots in his last game on Saturday in a loss to Vancouver. Hart has a personal three-game losing streak, with his last win coming against the Oilers on Feb. 9, making 34 saves on 35 shots.

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. This is Skinner’s first start since Feb. 12, when he allowed six goals on 30 shots to Montreal in a loss. His previous start before that was Feb. 9 against the Flyers, when he allowed one goal on 36 shots in a shootout loss.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Felix Sandstrom (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy)

Oilers Lines

Oilers Scratches: Ryan Murray (injury), Evander Kane (injury), Klim Kostin (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Travis Konecny was injured in Monday’s game and did not return. He is not expected to play on Tuesday. Travis Sanheim was also a healthy scratch on Monday. Expectation is he will return on Tuesday.
  • Oilers: The Oilers are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Evander Kane and Klim Kostin out. Vincent Desharnais was called up on Tuesday ahead of the game. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Oilers (1st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Oilers (25th)
  • Recent History vs. Oilers
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Oilers
    • James van Riemsdyk: 18 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 16 GP, 2 G, 12 A, 14 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 11 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
    • Carter Hart: 5 GP, 3-2-0, 2.99 GAA, .913 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • Justin Braun needs two points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
