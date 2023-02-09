Flyers vs. Oilers: Game 53 Preview

Any matchup against the Edmonton Oilers is immediately anticipated. The presence of a generational talent like Connor McDavid, arguably the best player in the world, will do that. At a time when Flyers fans are still searching for high-end talent in this building process, watching stars from around the league, especially in their lone visit to Philadelphia, is as close as it gets.
McDavid and the Oilers make their lone appearance in Philadelphia against the Flyers on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Travis Konecny has been in a slump of late. Since scoring a hat trick on Jan. 11 against Washington, Konecny has just three assists in the last 10 games, including no points in the last five. As an energy player, the Flyers need someone to attempt to match the speed and skill that the Oilers can bring, and this would be a good time for Konecny to snap his slump.
Connor McDavid returned from the All-Star break with just one assist in Edmonton’s win on Tuesday over Detroit. McDavid has a point in every game he’s played in 2023, with his last game without a point came on New Year’s Eve. McDavid has been held without a point In only five of his 51 games played this season, so it’s not a matter of if, but when he makes his mark on a game.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart was solid despite the loss to the Islanders on Monday, making 28 saves on 30 shots in the defeat.
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. The All-Star goalie will make his first appearance since the All-Star break in Thursday’s game. He last played on Jan. 25, allowing three goals on 27 shots in an overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Justin Braun (healthy)
Oilers Scratches: Kailer Yamamoto (injury), Ryan Murray (injury), James Hamblin (healthy), Jesse Puljujarvi (healthy), Devin Shore (healthy)