Flyers vs. Oilers: Game 53 Preview

Kevin Durso
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) looks to make a play against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the third period at Wells Fargo Center.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Any matchup against the Edmonton Oilers is immediately anticipated. The presence of a generational talent like Connor McDavid, arguably the best player in the world, will do that. At a time when Flyers fans are still searching for high-end talent in this building process, watching stars from around the league, especially in their lone visit to Philadelphia, is as close as it gets.

McDavid and the Oilers make their lone appearance in Philadelphia against the Flyers on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPEdmonton OilersGPGAP
Travis Konecny46242549Connor McDavid51415293
Kevin Hayes51153045Leon Draisaitl49294776
Tony DeAngelo4792231Ryan Nugent-Hopkins51233962
Scott Laughton48121729Zach Hyman50263460
Owen Tippett47141428Tyson Barrie5172835
Players to Watch

Travis Konecny has been in a slump of late. Since scoring a hat trick on Jan. 11 against Washington, Konecny has just three assists in the last 10 games, including no points in the last five. As an energy player, the Flyers need someone to attempt to match the speed and skill that the Oilers can bring, and this would be a good time for Konecny to snap his slump.

Connor McDavid returned from the All-Star break with just one assist in Edmonton’s win on Tuesday over Detroit. McDavid has a point in every game he’s played in 2023, with his last game without a point came on New Year’s Eve. McDavid has been held without a point In only five of his 51 games played this season, so it’s not a matter of if, but when he makes his mark on a game.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart was solid despite the loss to the Islanders on Monday, making 28 saves on 30 shots in the defeat. 

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. The All-Star goalie will make his first appearance since the All-Star break in Thursday’s game. He last played on Jan. 25, allowing three goals on 27 shots in an overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Justin Braun (healthy)

Oilers Lines

Oilers Scratches: Kailer Yamamoto (injury), Ryan Murray (injury), James Hamblin (healthy), Jesse Puljujarvi (healthy), Devin Shore (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No lineup changes are expected for the Flyers.
  • Oilers: The Oilers held an optional morning skate, so the lineup is subject to change, but there is a possibility they could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the lineup. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Oilers (1st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (18th), Oilers (23rd)
  • Recent History vs. Oilers
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Oilers
    • James van Riemsdyk: 17 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 15 GP, 2 G, 12 A, 14 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 10 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart: 4 GP, 2-2-0, 3.61 GAA, .897 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
