McDavid Leads 3-Goal 3rd, Oilers Down Flyers

When the Flyers faced the Oilers on home ice earlier this month, a key to victory was staying out of the penalty box. In a rematch on Tuesday night in Edmonton, the Flyers couldn’t remain as disciplined, and it ended the road trip on a sour note.
Connor McDavid scored two goals and added an assist in the third period, as the Oilers defeated the Flyers, 4-2, to close a four-game road trip.
Despite allowing the first four shots of the game, the Flyers got the game’s first power play and were able to cash in just seconds after it expired. Noah Cates got the puck behind the net and completed the wraparound to make it 1-0 with his ninth goal of the season at 10:01.
With just six seconds remaining in the period, the Flyers took their first penalty in nearly four periods against the Oilers. It took Edmonton just three seconds to capitalize, as Tyson Barrie scored off the face-off to even things at one with his 10th goal of the season at 19:57.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-5 Flyers.
Midway through the second period, the Flyers regained the lead. Off a turnover, Kevin Hayes centered the puck to the slot where Owen Tippett was able to deflect it past Stuart Skinner for his 16th goal of the season. Olle Lycksell picked up the secondary assist for his first NHL point.
Through two periods, shots were 16-10 Flyers.
The Oilers got their chance in the third when Lycksell took a four-minute high-sticking penalty. Just 51 seconds into the double-minor, the Oilers had the equalizer.
Leon Draisaitl scored off a nice passing play for his 34th goal of the season and 700th point of his career. Connor McDavid assisted on the goal for his 800th career point.
Less than six minutes later, McDavid put the Oilers ahead. After the Flyers failed to clear the zone, McDavid centered and the pass hit a sliding Travis Sanheim and went in for his 43rd goal of the season to make it 3-2 Edmonton with 7:21 to play.