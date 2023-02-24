Flyers vs. Canadiens: Game 60 Preview

The NHL trade deadline is in one week. For many teams, activity has already begun. For the Flyers, it has been more of the same.
Just three games remain until the deadline, and while this is usually a countdown to significant changes to come to the lineup, the Flyers may only have a handful of pieces moving at the deadline. They return home for the first time in nearly two weeks, facing the Montreal Canadiens.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Owen Tippett got back on the board in the last game, scoring his 16th goal of the season. Tippett will be leaned upon for some increased offense with Travis Konecny out of the lineup.
Christian Dvorak has been on a roll lately with two goals and three assists over his last five games to lead the Canadiens. The five-point outburst in the last five games comes after Dvorak went seven straight games without a point.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart allowed three goals on 26 shots in the loss to the Oilers on Tuesday. That extended Hart’s personal losing streak to four games. Hart allowed four goals on 32 shots in a shootout loss to the Canadiens on Nov. 19.
Jake Allen gets the start for the Canadiens. Allen allowed five goals on 41 shots in a loss to Toronto on Feb. 18. Prior to that, he had two straight wins including a 22-save shutout against Chicago on Feb. 14. Allen allowed four goals on 29 shots in a shootout win over the Flyers on Nov. 19.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Felix Sandstrom (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Canadiens Scratches: Arber Xhekaj (injury), Cole Caufield (injury), Juraj Slafkovsky (injury), Jake Evans (injury), Paul Byron (injury), Brendan Gallagher (injury), Kaiden Guhle (injury), Sean Monahan (injury), Joel Edmundson (injury), Kirby Dach (injury), Joel Armia (injury), Chris Wideman (injury)