Flyers

Flyers vs. Canadiens: Game 60 Preview

Kevin Durso
Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard (58) defends the puck against Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) during the second period at Bell Centre.
David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL trade deadline is in one week. For many teams, activity has already begun. For the Flyers, it has been more of the same. 

Just three games remain until the deadline, and while this is usually a countdown to significant changes to come to the lineup, the Flyers may only have a handful of pieces moving at the deadline. They return home for the first time in nearly two weeks, facing the Montreal Canadiens.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPMontreal CanadiensGPGAP
Travis Konecny52272754Nick Suzuki57182644
Kevin Hayes58173148Cole Caufield46261036
Scott Laughton55132134Kirby Dach54122335
Tony DeAngelo54102333Christian Dvorak5791625
Owen Tippett54161531Mike Hoffman4391423
Players to Watch

Owen Tippett got back on the board in the last game, scoring his 16th goal of the season. Tippett will be leaned upon for some increased offense with Travis Konecny out of the lineup.

Christian Dvorak has been on a roll lately with two goals and three assists over his last five games to lead the Canadiens. The five-point outburst in the last five games comes after Dvorak went seven straight games without a point.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart allowed three goals on 26 shots in the loss to the Oilers on Tuesday. That extended Hart’s personal losing streak to four games. Hart allowed four goals on 32 shots in a shootout loss to the Canadiens on Nov. 19.

Jake Allen gets the start for the Canadiens. Allen allowed five goals on 41 shots in a loss to Toronto on Feb. 18. Prior to that, he had two straight wins including a 22-save shutout against Chicago on Feb. 14. Allen allowed four goals on 29 shots in a shootout win over the Flyers on Nov. 19.

Projected Lines

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Felix Sandstrom (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Canadiens Lines

Canadiens Scratches: Arber Xhekaj (injury), Cole Caufield (injury), Juraj Slafkovsky (injury), Jake Evans (injury), Paul Byron (injury), Brendan Gallagher (injury), Kaiden Guhle (injury), Sean Monahan (injury), Joel Edmundson (injury), Kirby Dach (injury), Joel Armia (injury), Chris Wideman (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Kieffer Bellows comes out of the lineup and Justin Braun will play. There is still no update on Travis Konecny, but he will not play on Friday. 
  • Canadiens: Chris Tierney was claimed off waivers on Thursday and will play. There is a chance that Kaiden Guhle could play. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Canadiens (28th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Canadiens (28th)
  • Recent History vs. Canadiens
    • Nov. 19, 2022 – Canadiens 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at MTL)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens
    • James van Riemsdyk: 42 GP, 18 G, 12 A, 30 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 22 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 16 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart: 7 GP, 2-2-3, 2.99 GAA, .910 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • Justin Braun needs two points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers Look Sleepy in Loss to Canadiens

Kevin Durso  •  2min
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canadiens: Game 60 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  8h
Flyers
McDavid Leads 3-Goal 3rd, Oilers Down Flyers
Kevin Durso  •  Feb 21 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Oilers: Game 59 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Feb 21 2023
Flyers
Allison Scores Winner as Flyers Outlast Flames
Kevin Durso  •  Feb 20 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Flames: Game 58 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Feb 20 2023
Flyers
Flyers Fall to Canucks for 4th Straight Loss
Kevin Durso  •  Feb 19 2023
More Flyers News