Flyers vs. Predators: Game 54 Preview

Kevin Durso
Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) handles the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Bridgestone Arena.
If the Flyers were looking for games they can hang their hat on as signs of growth, Thursday’s shootout win against Edmonton certainly qualifies. In a season that is about the building blocks of creating an identity, the potential of what that identity could be was on full display.

Doing that with consistency is the next step, and the Flyers get their next chance on Saturday afternoon against the Nashville Predators.

Game time is 12:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPNashville PredatorsGPGAP
Travis Konecny47242549Filip Forsberg49192342
Kevin Hayes52163046Roman Josi49123042
Tony DeAngelo4892231Matt Duchene48152439
Scott Laughton49121830Mikael Granlund4962228
Owen Tippett48141428Ryan Johansen49111425
Players to Watch

Kevin Hayes picked up a goal in his last game after going four games without a goal and two games without a point. Hayes has 16 points in his last 16 games since the start of January. In the Flyers win over Nashville in October, Hayes had a goal and an assist.

Roman Josi is on a four-game points streak with six assists in that time. Despite going six straight games without a goal, Josi has points in 15 of his last 19 games.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to get the start on Saturday afternoon. Hart was excellent once again in the Flyers shootout win over Edmonton on Thursday, making 34 saves on 35 shots in the win. In the last three starts, Hart has stopped 102 of 105 shots.

Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators. Saros allowed four goals on 29 shots in a loss to Vegas on Tuesday. That snapped a personal three-game winning streak prior to the All-Star break. Saros also made 22 saves on 25 shots in a loss to the Flyers on Oct. 22.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Justin Braun (healthy)

Predators Lines

Predators Scratches: Mark Borowiecki (injury), Alexandre Carrier (injury), Mark Jankowski (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Kieffer Bellows was placed on waivers on Friday. There’s a chance he could still play on Saturday afternoon, but if not Justin Braun could also enter the lineup.
  • Predators: No changes are expected to the Nashville lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Predators (28th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Predators (12th)
  • Recent History vs. Predators
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Predators
    • James van Riemsdyk: 16 GP, 9 G, 4 A, 13 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 15 GP, 6 G, 15 A, 21 P
    • Joel Farabee: 3 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart: 3 GP, 3-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .939 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one assist to reach 100 for his career. 

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

