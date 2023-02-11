Duchene, Predators Defeat Flyers in OT

For the third game in a row, the final score at Wells Fargo Center was 2-1. For the second game in a row, it required extra time. For the second time on the current four-game homestand, the Flyers were on the wrong end of the result.
Matt Duchene scored just 34 seconds into overtime to give the Nashville Predators the win over the Flyers on Saturday afternoon.
Neither team was able to generate much in the opening period. The Flyers had a pair of two-on-one chances broken up by the Predators. Late in the period, Yakov Trenin was stopped on a breakaway at one end while James van Riemsdyk hit the post on a breakaway at the other.
In the final seconds of the first, Filip Forsberg took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen and appeared to hit his head as he fell to the ice. Forsberg needed to be helped off the ice.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 7-5 Flyers.
The Predators opened the scoring just 1:43 into the second period. On an odd-man rush, Matt Duchene centered for Nino Niederreiter, who tipped the feed past Carter Hart to make it 1-0.
Midway through the second, the Flyers tied the game up. Joel Farabee led Kevin Hayes with a pass and Hayes finished on the nice move on a breakaway for his 17th goal of the season to make it 1-1.
Through two periods, shots were 17-14 Flyers.
In the third, both teams played a tight-checking game with chances coming at a premium. Nashville out-shot the Flyers, 10-7, in the remaining 20 minutes of regulation to even things up at 24 apiece for the game.
Just 34 seconds into overtime, Duchene took a drop pass from Ryan Johansen and beat Hart through under the pad after the shot deflected off the skate of Cam York.
Hart finished with 23 saves on 25 shots in the loss. Juuse Saros made 23 saves on 24 shots in the win.
Duchene finished with two points for Nashville.
The Flyers are right back on the ice on Sunday afternoon as they face the Seattle Kraken at 1 p.m.