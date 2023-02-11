Flyers

Duchene, Predators Defeat Flyers in OT

Kevin Durso
Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime at Wells Fargo Center.
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

For the third game in a row, the final score at Wells Fargo Center was 2-1. For the second game in a row, it required extra time. For the second time on the current four-game homestand, the Flyers were on the wrong end of the result.

Matt Duchene scored just 34 seconds into overtime to give the Nashville Predators the win over the Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

Neither team was able to generate much in the opening period. The Flyers had a pair of two-on-one chances broken up by the Predators. Late in the period, Yakov Trenin was stopped on a breakaway at one end while James van Riemsdyk hit the post on a breakaway at the other.

In the final seconds of the first, Filip Forsberg took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen and appeared to hit his head as he fell to the ice. Forsberg needed to be helped off the ice.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 7-5 Flyers.

The Predators opened the scoring just 1:43 into the second period. On an odd-man rush, Matt Duchene centered for Nino Niederreiter, who tipped the feed past Carter Hart to make it 1-0.

Midway through the second, the Flyers tied the game up. Joel Farabee led Kevin Hayes with a pass and Hayes finished on the nice move on a breakaway for his 17th goal of the season to make it 1-1.

Through two periods, shots were 17-14 Flyers.

In the third, both teams played a tight-checking game with chances coming at a premium. Nashville out-shot the Flyers, 10-7, in the remaining 20 minutes of regulation to even things up at 24 apiece for the game.

Just 34 seconds into overtime, Duchene took a drop pass from Ryan Johansen and beat Hart through under the pad after the shot deflected off the skate of Cam York.

Hart finished with 23 saves on 25 shots in the loss. Juuse Saros made 23 saves on 24 shots in the win. 

Duchene finished with two points for Nashville.

The Flyers are right back on the ice on Sunday afternoon as they face the Seattle Kraken at 1 p.m. 

Box Score

123OTT
Predators01012
Flyers01001

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • No Scoring

2nd Period

  • NSH Nino Niederreiter (14) (Matt Duchene, Cody Glass) 1:43
  • PHI Kevin Hayes (17) (Joel Farabee, Patrick Brown) 10:40

3rd Period

  • No Scoring

Overtime

  • NSH Duchene (16) (Ryan Johansen, Roman Josi) 0:34

Game Statistics

PredatorsFlyers
Shots2524
Power Play0/10/0
Hits4340
Faceoff %61.5%38.5%
Giveaways85
Takeaways105
Blocked Shots1330
Penalty Minutes1012
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
