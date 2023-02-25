Flyers vs. Devils: Game 61 Preview

In the last seven games, the Flyers have been on the wrong end of the result six times. That hardly sounds lucky. But as the team gets ready to face the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, it will mark a chance for a seven-game streak.
Samuel Ersson has won each of his last six decisions since making his NHL debut on Dec. 23. Ersson is expected in goal for Saturday’s game and a chance at his seventh straight win.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Noah Cates was held without a point in Friday’s loss to Montreal, but had points in three of the previous four games prior, including a goal against the Oilers on Tuesday. Cates had two assists against the Devils on Dec. 15 and another assist on Dec. 3.
Dawson Mercer is red hot of late. Mercer has goals in five straight games, including a pair of multi-goal games for seven goals in that time. In three games against the Flyers this season, Mercer has a goal and an assist.
Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson made 32 saves on 35 shots in a win over Calgary on Monday, marking his sixth straight victory in games started. That was Ersson’s first start since Jan. 17, when he allowed two goals on 27 shots in a win over Anaheim.
Akira Schmid is expected to start for the Devils. Schmid allowed four goals on 18 shots in his last start, a loss to the Blues on Jan. 5. Schmid picked up a win on Dec. 3 against the Flyers, making 31 saves on 33 shots. That was Schmid’s last win, as he has gone four straight starts with a loss since then.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Felix Sandstrom (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy)
Devils Scratches: Jonathan Bernier (injury), Mackenzie Blackwood (injury), Brendan Smith (healthy), Nathan Bastian (healthy)