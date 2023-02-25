Flyers

Flyers vs. Devils: Game 61 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) guards his net against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
In the last seven games, the Flyers have been on the wrong end of the result six times. That hardly sounds lucky. But as the team gets ready to face the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, it will mark a chance for a seven-game streak.

Samuel Ersson has won each of his last six decisions since making his NHL debut on Dec. 23. Ersson is expected in goal for Saturday’s game and a chance at his seventh straight win.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPNew Jersey DevilsGPGAP
Travis Konecny52272754Jack Hughes54353772
Kevin Hayes59173148Dougie Hamilton58164056
Scott Laughton56132134Jesper Bratt58233255
Tony DeAngelo55102434Nico Hischier57242953
Owen Tippett55171532Dawson Mercer58182038
Players to Watch

Noah Cates was held without a point in Friday’s loss to Montreal, but had points in three of the previous four games prior, including a goal against the Oilers on Tuesday. Cates had two assists against the Devils on Dec. 15 and another assist on Dec. 3.

Dawson Mercer is red hot of late. Mercer has goals in five straight games, including a pair of multi-goal games for seven goals in that time. In three games against the Flyers this season, Mercer has a goal and an assist.

Goalie Matchup

Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson made 32 saves on 35 shots in a win over Calgary on Monday, marking his sixth straight victory in games started. That was Ersson’s first start since Jan. 17, when he allowed two goals on 27 shots in a win over Anaheim.  

Akira Schmid is expected to start for the Devils. Schmid allowed four goals on 18 shots in his last start, a loss to the Blues on Jan. 5. Schmid picked up a win on Dec. 3 against the Flyers, making 31 saves on 33 shots. That was Schmid’s last win, as he has gone four straight starts with a loss since then.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Felix Sandstrom (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy)

Devils Lines

Devils Scratches: Jonathan Bernier (injury), Mackenzie Blackwood (injury), Brendan Smith (healthy), Nathan Bastian (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Elliot Desnoyers will make his NHL debut after being called up on Saturday with Travis Konecny going on injured reserve. Justin Braun will come out of the lineup.
  • Devils: Erik Haula is a game-time decision with an illness. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Devils (20th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (22nd), Devils (10th)
  • Recent History vs. Devils
    • Dec. 15, 2022 – Flyers 2, Devils 1 (at NJ)
    • Dec. 3, 2022 – Devils 3, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Oct. 13, 2022 – Flyers 5, Devils 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
    • James van Riemsdyk: 47 GP, 17 G, 18 A, 35 P
    • Joel Farabee: 13 GP, 7 G, 0 A, 7 P
    • Tony DeAngelo: 15 GP, 6 G, 11 A, 17 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 32 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 30 GP, 4 G, 16 A, 20 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
