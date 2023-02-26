Flyers

Flyers Embarrassed By Devils in Blowout Loss

Kevin Durso
New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) scores a goal on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) during the second period at Prudential Center.
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The final score of several games over the last two weeks has been troubling. It has shown the disjointed nature of a roster that is far from being ready to content. It has shown the talent disparity between the Flyers and other teams in the NHL. Against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, it simply marked the latest chapter in a forgettable stretch.

After a scoreless first period, the Flyers were steamrolled by the Devils on their way to a 7-0 loss.

The Flyers had two power-play chances in the first period and out-shot the Devils, 11-6, in the opening 20 minutes. But after that, the game got away quickly.

It took 2:59 into the second period for the Devils to get on the board, as Jonas Siegenthaler scored his third goal of the season.

At 8:35, Jack Hughes extended the lead to two. With one minute remaining in the period, Dawson Mercer scored for the sixth straight game to make it 3-0.

Through two periods, shots were 22-16 New Jersey.

The onslaught continued in the third. Nico Hischier scored at 4:05 to make it 4-0. Dougie Hamilton scored 1:11 later to make it 5-0. Jesper Bratt added a goal at 13:49 of the third to make it a 6-0 game. With four minutes to play, Nathan Bastian capped the scoring with the extra point.

Akira Schmid stopped all 23 shots by the Flyers to record the shutout. Samuel Ersson suffered his first loss, making 29 saves on 36 shots.

Siegenthaler had three points in the win. Hughes and Hischier each had two points.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Wednesday night to take on the New York Rangers at 7:30 p.m.

Box Score

123T
Flyers0000
Devils0347

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • No Scoring

2nd Period

  • NJ Jonas Siegenthaler (3) (Miles Wood) 2:59
  • NJ Jack Hughes (36) (Siegenthaler) 8:35
  • NJ Dawson Mercer (19) (Nico Hischier) 19:00

3rd Period

  • NJ Hischier (25) (John Marino, Ryan Graves) 4:05
  • NJ Dougie Hamilton (17) (Siegenthaler, Michael McLeod) 5:16
  • NJ Jesper Bratt (24) (Hughes, Yegor Sharangovich) 13:49
  • NJ Nathan Bastian (4) (Kevin Bahl, Tomas Tatar) 16:00

Game Statistics

FlyersDevils
Shots2336
Power Play0/20/1
Hits1710
Faceoff %44.1%55.9%
Giveaways1012
Takeaways44
Blocked Shots1114
Penalty Minutes79
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

