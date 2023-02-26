Flyers Embarrassed By Devils in Blowout Loss

The final score of several games over the last two weeks has been troubling. It has shown the disjointed nature of a roster that is far from being ready to content. It has shown the talent disparity between the Flyers and other teams in the NHL. Against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, it simply marked the latest chapter in a forgettable stretch.
After a scoreless first period, the Flyers were steamrolled by the Devils on their way to a 7-0 loss.
The Flyers had two power-play chances in the first period and out-shot the Devils, 11-6, in the opening 20 minutes. But after that, the game got away quickly.
It took 2:59 into the second period for the Devils to get on the board, as Jonas Siegenthaler scored his third goal of the season.
At 8:35, Jack Hughes extended the lead to two. With one minute remaining in the period, Dawson Mercer scored for the sixth straight game to make it 3-0.
Through two periods, shots were 22-16 New Jersey.
The onslaught continued in the third. Nico Hischier scored at 4:05 to make it 4-0. Dougie Hamilton scored 1:11 later to make it 5-0. Jesper Bratt added a goal at 13:49 of the third to make it a 6-0 game. With four minutes to play, Nathan Bastian capped the scoring with the extra point.
Akira Schmid stopped all 23 shots by the Flyers to record the shutout. Samuel Ersson suffered his first loss, making 29 saves on 36 shots.
Siegenthaler had three points in the win. Hughes and Hischier each had two points.
The Flyers get back on the ice on Wednesday night to take on the New York Rangers at 7:30 p.m.