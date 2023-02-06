Flyers

Flyers vs. Islanders: Game 52 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) and New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) battle along the boards in the third period at Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia Flyers won 3-1.
John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

Following the All-Star Game and the week-long bye, the Flyers are back on the ice to start the remaining 31 games of their 2022-23 schedule on Monday night. The team is six points out of a playoff spot as play resumes, but has five teams to pass in the standings to be in the playoff picture, certainly a longshot.

One of those teams is their opponent on Monday night, the New York Islanders, who have been in the news lately for a new acquisition expected to aid in their own playoff push.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPNew York IslandersGPGAP
Travis Konecny45242549Brock Nelson52192746
Kevin Hayes50153045Mathew Barzal51123143
Tony DeAngelo4692130Anders Lee52191635
Scott Laughton47121729Noah Dobson48101727
Owen Tippett46141428Jean-Gabriel Pageau52101727
Players to Watch

Noah Cates closed out the previous week strong with a two-point game in the Flyers win over Winnipeg. He has goals in three of his last five games and added two assists in that time, after scoring just one ogal in the previous eight games.

All eyes will be on the Islanders newest acquisition. Bo Horvat was acquired in a trade last Monday and signed an eight-year contract extension on Sunday. He makes his Islanders debut after representing the Vancouver Canucks in the All-Star Game this weekend. Horvat’s final game with the Canucks featured a four-assist performance.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Hart was stellar in his last start, making 40 saves in a shutout win over the Jets on Jan. 28. 

Semyon Varlamov is expected to start for the Islanders. Varlamov got the start in the Islanders last game, making 45 saves on 46 shots in an overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 28. That win snapped a personal three-game losing streak for Varlamov. Varlamov was also in net for the Islanders win over the Flyers on Nov. 26, making 26 saves on 28 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury)

Islanders Lines

Islanders Scratches: Cal Clutterbuck (injury), Oliver Wahlstrom (injury), Ross Johnston (healthy), Parker Wotherspoon (healthy), Samuel Bolduc (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Wade Allison makes his return to the lineup after missing the previous game. Justin Braun comes out of the lineup as a result.
  • Islanders: Horvat’s debut shuffles the lines a bit for the Islanders. Both Hudson Fasching and Noah Dobson are considered game-time decisions, but it appears they will play based on the morning skate.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (29th), Islanders (32nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (18th), Islanders (4th)
  • Recent History vs. Islanders
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
    • Kevin Hayes: 35 GP, 12 G, 7 A, 19 P
    • James van Riemsdyk: 49 GP, 12 G, 23 A, 35 P
    • Travis Konecny: 25 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 P
    • Carter Hart: 10 GP, 4-3-3, 2.98 GAA, .890 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs two assists to reach 100 of his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers vs. Islanders: Game 52 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  11s
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #172 – For The Birds
Kevin Durso  •  Feb 5 2023
Flyers
Hayes Fulfills Brother’s Dream at All-Star Game
Kevin Durso  •  Feb 4 2023
Flyers
Flyers: Takeaways at the All-Star Break
Kevin Durso  •  Feb 3 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #171 – What Ifs And Whys
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 29 2023
Flyers
Hart Makes 40 Saves, Flyers Blank Jets
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 28 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Jets: Game 51 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 28 2023
More Flyers News