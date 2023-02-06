Flyers vs. Islanders: Game 52 Preview

Following the All-Star Game and the week-long bye, the Flyers are back on the ice to start the remaining 31 games of their 2022-23 schedule on Monday night. The team is six points out of a playoff spot as play resumes, but has five teams to pass in the standings to be in the playoff picture, certainly a longshot.
One of those teams is their opponent on Monday night, the New York Islanders, who have been in the news lately for a new acquisition expected to aid in their own playoff push.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Noah Cates closed out the previous week strong with a two-point game in the Flyers win over Winnipeg. He has goals in three of his last five games and added two assists in that time, after scoring just one ogal in the previous eight games.
All eyes will be on the Islanders newest acquisition. Bo Horvat was acquired in a trade last Monday and signed an eight-year contract extension on Sunday. He makes his Islanders debut after representing the Vancouver Canucks in the All-Star Game this weekend. Horvat’s final game with the Canucks featured a four-assist performance.
Carter Hart is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Hart was stellar in his last start, making 40 saves in a shutout win over the Jets on Jan. 28.
Semyon Varlamov is expected to start for the Islanders. Varlamov got the start in the Islanders last game, making 45 saves on 46 shots in an overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 28. That win snapped a personal three-game losing streak for Varlamov. Varlamov was also in net for the Islanders win over the Flyers on Nov. 26, making 26 saves on 28 shots.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury)
Islanders Scratches: Cal Clutterbuck (injury), Oliver Wahlstrom (injury), Ross Johnston (healthy), Parker Wotherspoon (healthy), Samuel Bolduc (healthy)