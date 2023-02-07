Flyers

Islanders Claim Tight Contest Over Flyers

Kevin Durso
New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save against Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Monday’s game at Wells Fargo Center featured two teams on the outside looking in on the playoff picture. For the New York Islanders, a recent big-name acquisition could set the stage for a playoff push. For the Flyers, there will need to be some serious movement in the standings.

The Islanders got the better of the Flyers in this game, using a strong first period to set the foundation and showcasing a clinical closeout effort in the third period of a 2-1 Flyers loss.

The Islanders dominated the opening period, leading in shots, 15-7. They had an early chance swept out of the crease from right along the goal line, and another chance hit the post.

Finally, at 17:07, the Islanders finally cashed in on the power play. Kyle Palmieri took a feed from Josh Bailey and sped up the left wing, firing a shot that beat Carter Hart to make it 1-0.

Early in the second, the Flyers had the early pushed and narrowed the gap in shots, holding the Islanders without a shot for the first seven minutes of the period. But at 8:18, the Islanders got positioning and used it to their advantage.

Mathew Barzal scored on a tip-in, burying the feed of Noah Dobson to make it 2-0 with his 13th goal of the season.

Just 2:21 later, the Flyers got on the board thanks to the fourth line. A point shot by Tony DeAngelo was deflected in by Nicolas Deslauriers for his third goal of the season, making it a 2-1 game.

Through two periods, shots were 23-18 Islanders.

In the third, shots were limited. The Flyers had just eight shots to the Islanders seven, but many of those were non-threatening. The only power-play chance of the period also went to the Flyers and went by the wayside.

Semyon Varlamov finished with 25 saves on 26 shots in the win. Hart made 28 saves on 30 shots in the loss.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Thursday night to take on the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m.

Box Score

123T
Islanders1102
Flyers0101

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • NYI Kyle Palmieri (7) PP (Josh Bailey, Sebastian Aho) 17:07

2nd Period

  • NYI Mathew Barzal (13) (Noah Dobson, Brock Nelson) 8:18
  • PHI Nicolas Deslauriers (3) (Tony DeAngelo, Nick Seeler) 10:39

3rd Period

  • No Scoring

Game Statistics

IslandersFlyers
Shots3026
Power Play1/30/2
Hits2732
Faceoff %54.8%45.2%
Giveaways611
Takeaways46
Blocked Shots1917
Penalty Minutes46
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Islanders Claim Tight Contest Over Flyers

Kevin Durso  •  30s
Flyers
Flyers vs. Islanders: Game 52 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  8h
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #172 – For The Birds
Kevin Durso  •  Feb 5 2023
Flyers
Hayes Fulfills Brother’s Dream at All-Star Game
Kevin Durso  •  Feb 4 2023
Flyers
Flyers: Takeaways at the All-Star Break
Kevin Durso  •  Feb 3 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #171 – What Ifs And Whys
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 29 2023
Flyers
Hart Makes 40 Saves, Flyers Blank Jets
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 28 2023
More Flyers News