Gourde, Kraken Storm Past Flyers

On Sunday, the Flyers were held to a season-low 18 shots by the Seattle Kraken. After three days off to regroup, the rematch didn’t start any better.
Seattle was on the board just three minutes into the game and the Flyers were limited to one shot in the opening 20 minutes, coming with under seven minutes to play.
That set the stage for the night, as the Kraken rolled to a victory over the Flyers on Thursday night, 6-2.
The Kraken got on the board right away, despite an early Flyers power play. Just 3:01 into the game, the Flyers were on a power play when Jared McCann stole the puck and scored on a shorthanded breakaway to make it 1-0 with his 26th goal of the season.
At 14:39, on a delayed penalty call, the Kraken added to the lead as Yanni Gourde deflected a shot by Justin Schultz to make it 2-0.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-1 Seattle.
Seattle kept up the scoring in the second with three more goals. Schultz scored on the power play at 5:52. Oliver Bjorkstrand added his 11th of the season on a breakaway at 11:26. That goal chased Carter Hart from the game. He made 15 saves on 19 shots.
With Samuel Ersson now in goal, Seattle capped the second-period scoring with a power-play goal by Gourde at 14:43.
Through two periods, shots were 20-10 Seattle.
Just 14 seconds into the third period, the Flyers got on the board. Travis Konecny set a new career-high with his 25th goal of the season on a deflection, snapping an eight-game goalless streak.
The Kraken answered back with a goal by Matty Beniers at 10:37. Konecny scored again at 14:11 for his second goal of the game and 26th of the season.
Philipp Grubauer made 17 saves on 19 shots in the win. Ersson made nine saves on 11 shots in relief.
Gourde finished with two goals and an assist in the win. Beniers, Schultz, and Jordan Eberle each had multi-point games. In addition to Konecny’s two-goal game, Noah Cates had a pair of assists.
The Flyers continue their road trip through Western Canada, starting by facing the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at 10 p.m.