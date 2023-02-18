Flyers

Flyers vs. Canucks: Game 57 Preview

Kevin Durso
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman (5) reaches across Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) as he collects the puck in the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

In less than two weeks, the NHL trade deadline arrives and the Flyers are certainly expected to have a role in deadline activity. If the last two games against Seattle were any indication, the team’s margin to the playoffs is reaching the insurmountable point and the move will be to sell.

Six games remain to that point, and the Flyers first opponent is another team that has already been in selling mode. The Vancouver Canucks made noise leading into the All-Star break with a trade of their captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders. The two teams meet on Saturday night as the Flyers head into Western Canada for the next three games.

Game time is 10 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPVancouver CanucksGPGAP
Travis Konecny50262551Elias Pettersson53254166
Kevin Hayes55173047Quinn Hughes5154651
Tony DeAngelo5192231J.T. Miller55193049
Scott Laughton52121931Andrei Kuzmenko54232447
Owen Tippett51151530Brock Boeser47102535
Players to Watch

Noah Cates had a pair of assists in the loss to Seattle on Thursday. Scoring has been hard to come by for the Flyers, and they are searching for contributions from anywhere. Getting Cates involved in the offense was an important part to their recent run of success.

Elias Pettersson has been held out of the goal column for the last two games, but had six over his previous four games prior. Add in a pair of assists against the Rangers in his last game, and Pettersson is now up to 10 points in the last seven games.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart was pulled in his last start on Thursday, allowing four goals on 19 shots. Hart made 28 saves on 30 shots in a win over Vancouver on Oct. 15.

Arturs Silovs is expected to start for Vancouver. Silovs made his NHL debut on Wednesday, allowing five goals on 27 shots to the Rangers. The 21-year-old Latvian was Vancouver’s sixth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Felix Sandstrom (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Canucks Lines

Canucks Scratches: Oliver Ekman-Larsson (injury), Curtis Lazar (injury), Thatcher Demko (injury), Travis Dermott (injury), Ilya Mikheyev (injury), Tanner Pearson (injury), Tucker Poolman (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Justin Braun will return to the lineup and the Flyers will dress seven defensemen. Both Kieffer Bellows and Olle Lycksell will be out of the lineup.
  • Canucks: Oliver Ekman-Larsson was injured on Wednesday and will be out for weeks. Christian Wolanin was called up to take his place in the lineup. Curtis Lazar will also be out on Saturday and is day-to-day.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (31st), Canucks (11th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Canucks (32nd)
  • Recent History vs. Canucks
    • Oct. 15, 2022 – Flyers 3, Canucks 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Canucks
    • James van Riemsdyk: 19 GP, 6 G, 4 A, 10 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 12 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 P
    • Travis Konecny: 10 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
    • Carter Hart: 5 GP, 3-0-2, 1.95 GAA, .934 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
