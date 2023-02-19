Flyers Fall to Canucks for 4th Straight Loss

Last Saturday, the Flyers suffered an overtime loss at home to Nashville despite a hard-fought battle. Coming off of one of their strongest games of the season against Edmonton, the Flyers appeared to have emptied the tank by the time the four-game homestand ended on Sunday with a loss to Seattle.
The four-game road trip the Flyers are on now hasn’t started any better. They followed up a blowout loss in Seattle on Thursday with yet another defeat on Saturday in Vancouver, falling to the Canucks, 6-2, for their fourth straight loss.
The Canucks got on the board first at 14:24 of the first period. A point shot by Luke Schenn was deflected by Anthony Beauvillier to make it 1-0 with Beauvillier’s 12th of the season.
Less than two minutes later, the Flyers were on the board. After having a shot blocked, Justin Braun regained control and put a shot on goal that was deflected by Scott Laughton and beat Arturs Silovs for his 13th goal of the season at 15:56.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-10 Vancouver.
Just 1:53 into the second, the Canucks got the lead back. Schenn got his second assist of the game with the set-up on a goal by Andrei Kuzmenko, his 24th of the season.
Midway through the period, the two teams traded power-play goals. First, Beauvillier got his second of the night with another deflection on an Elias Pettersson shot at 13:35.
At 17:28, the Flyers got a power-play goal as Morgan Frost finished off a scramble at the net to make it 3-2 with his 11th goal of the season.
Through two periods, shots were 22-15 Flyers.
Just past the halfway point of the third, the Canucks got some insurance. Phillip Di Guiseppe was able to put home a rebound for his second goal of the season.
In the final minutes, the Flyers got a power play and had the net empty, but the Canucks iced the game as Pettersson scored twice with the goalie pulled to reach 27 goals on the season and cap off a five-point game.
Silovs recorded his first NHL win for the Canucks, making 35 saves on 37 shots. Carter Hart made 17 saves on 21 shots in the loss.
In addition to Pettersson’s five-point game, Beauvillier had two goals and Schenn had two assists.
The Flyers road trip continues on Monday afternoon as they take on the Calgary Flames at 4 p.m.