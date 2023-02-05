Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #172 – For The Birds

Kevin Durso
YWT Podcast

The guys are back with a new episode of the YWT Podcast. This week, the guys reflect on the NHL All-Star Game and why there is so little response to it. The guys look at some of the first-half storylines from the NHL season and look ahead at what the playoff picture could be as the season nears its end.

They also discuss another sport, the NFL, with the Philadelphia Eagles reaching Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. The guys offers thoughts on the game ahead and make predictions ahead of the Big Game.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they discuss these topics and more. Follow the show on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin @Kevin_Durso.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

