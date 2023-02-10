Philadelphia Phillies News: Fightin’s and Jose Alvarado Avoid Arbitration

The Philadelphia Phillies and relief pitcher Jose Alvarado have agreed to a one-year contract, the organization announced on Friday morning. The agreement, worth a reported $3.45MM, allows the Phillies and Alvarado to avoid arbitration.
Alvarado, 27, went 4-2 with a 3.18 ERA, 81 Ks, and a 1.216 WHIP last regular season for the big club. A major piece of the Phils’ revived bullpen, Alvarado allowed one earned run over 22 appearances during the August – October stretch run. The Venezuelan native was the pitcher of record when the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres to win the NL Pennant.
Phillies pitchers and catchers officially report on Thursday, February 16 with position players reporting by February 20. MLB Spring Training will be interrupted by the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March. Alvarado will be joined by fellow pitcher Ranger Suarez as a member of the Venezuelan WBC team.