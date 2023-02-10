Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies News: Fightin’s and Jose Alvarado Avoid Arbitration

Michael Lipinski
Nov 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) pitches against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and relief pitcher Jose Alvarado have agreed to a one-year contract, the organization announced on Friday morning.  The agreement, worth a reported $3.45MM, allows the Phillies and Alvarado to avoid arbitration.  

Alvarado, 27, went 4-2 with a 3.18 ERA, 81 Ks, and a 1.216 WHIP last regular season for the big club.  A major piece of the Phils’ revived bullpen, Alvarado allowed one earned run over 22 appearances during the August – October stretch run.  The Venezuelan native was the pitcher of record when the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres to win the NL Pennant.  


Phillies pitchers and catchers officially report on Thursday, February 16 with position players reporting by February 20.  MLB Spring Training will be interrupted by the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March.  Alvarado will be joined by fellow pitcher Ranger Suarez as a member of the Venezuelan WBC team. 

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
Michael Lipinski

