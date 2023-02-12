Eagles

Rumor: Philadelphia Eagles to Elevate QB Coach Brian Johnson to OC to Replace Shane Steichen

Michael Lipinski
Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles QB Coach. Image: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly set to lose offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts following Super Bowl LVII. But there will be no “hot board” of replacement candidates according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.  The Eagles will reportedly elevate current quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator.  

Johnson, 35, has been the Eagles’ QB coach since 2021 and has a strong relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts.  The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly set to interview Johnson for their vacant OC position.  Obviously, that interview wouldn’t take place once Johnson is elevated to OC in Philadelphia.  

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…

