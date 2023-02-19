Writer: David Malandra Jr

Uconn takes down Villanova in Top 15 Women battle

Radnor PA: One of the marquee games on the Women’s College basketball schedule came to Finneran Pavilion on A top 15 battle as Number 15 Villanova took on Number 6 UConn.

The Wildcats came into battle 23-4 while Huskies made their way to the Main Line also at 23-4. 

This game would be surrounded by the buzz of Villanova Maddy Siegrist who is in discussion for National Player of the year along with UConn Aailyah Edwards. The game was also a Sellout which was the 1st Villanova women’s basketball home sellout since 2004. 

How the game went:

The first quarter was a very tight game which saw the Huskies take a 19-15 lead & then in the second quarter, UConn would add pressure on the Wildcats would make a late run which saw them tie the game at 26 with under a 1-minute left & the Huskies would take a 28-26 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Huskies & Wildcats would make big defensive plays while the star players from Villanova Maddy Siegrist & UConn Aailyah Edwards would do what they have done all season which is getting their teammates involved to make plays.

through 3 quarters, the Huskies continued to make things challenging for Wildcats leading 44-39.

The game got very interesting in the 4th quarter as the Huskies grew the lead up to 12 at 52-40 with 7:43 left, the Wildcats would wake up and got the crowd at Finneran Pavilion on their feet with a 10-0 run which got it down to 2 at 52-50.


The Wildcats just ran out of gas down the stretch especially not finishing their shots.

UConn takes down Villanova 60-51 in a very hard-fought game.

Final Numbers:

What is Next:

The Wildcats are now 23-5 (14-3 in Big East) will look to rebound from this tough loss as they take on DePaul on Feb 18.

