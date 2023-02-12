Eagles

Vic Fangio Working With Eagles Leading Up To Super Bowl LVII

For two weeks now, the Eagles have been preparing to face the Chiefs. They’ve been doing it with the help of another well-respected defensive coordinator, too.

Vic Fangio, who was last the Broncos Head Coach in 2021, has been with the Birds helping their offense to evaluate the Chiefs defense and look to better exploit it per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move is nothing all that new, considering that Fangio was with the Eagles this preseason in a similar role, but Fangio has officially been named the Dolphins defensive coordinator for 2023 and signed this secretive two-week contract to be with the Eagles.

The contract gives the Dunmore, PA native and East Stroudsburg University alumni the chance to help out his hometown team and look to win a ring with them.

That would be Fangio’s first Super Bowl ring.

He will join the Dolphins following the game.

Fangio did not have success as a head coach, but is a top defensive coordinator who’s opinion is of great value. His time with the Broncos certainly doesn’t hurt his knowledge of the Chiefs defense, either.

The move is not dissimilar to the Eagles hiring Marcus Brady, the Colts offensive coordinator that was fired mid-season, to be a consultant for the team.

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
