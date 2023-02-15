College Basketball

Villanova breaks Butler’s Hearts on Valentine’s Day

David Malandra Jr

Villanova: As the entire nation celebrates Valentine’s day, we had a big East Battle going on as Villanova Wildcats took on Butler Bulldogs from Finneran Pavilion on the campus of Villanova University. The Wildcats entered battle with the Bulldogs at 12-13 (6-8 in Big East) while Butler made their trip to the Mainline at 13-13 (5-10 in Big East).

Before the game, Villanova would hold a Moment of Silence to honor the shooting that happened at Michigan State

How the game went:

In the first half, both Villanova & Butler were ice cold to start the game, If you are the type that likes defensive basketball & this was your night to see as neither Villanova nor Butler would have a lead of 5 or more points in the first half. The Wildcats would take a 25-24 lead into halftime on a shot by Caled Daniels

In the second half, the Wildcats would find their shooting stroke and started to make the bulldogs pay as Daniels & Moore would make clutch shots. At one point in the second half, the Wildcats had a 47-40 lead with 7:28 left.

The Bulldogs would hang around and make this game very interesting as they cut it down to 3 at 48-45 with 6:13 left.

The Wildcats made the changes and went all out to finish off the bulldogs.

The Play of the game came with 1:20 left when Villanova Brandon Slater had a In your face poster dunk that blew the roof off of Finneran Pavillion

The crowd inside Finneran Pavilion react to the highlight of the dunk

The Wildcats would crush whatever hops the Bulldogs had in a 62-50 win & now have won 3 in a row & putting the rest of the Big East on notice as we have 5 games left in the regular season before heading to Madison Square Garden for the Big East Tournament.

Postgame:

Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune:

What is next:
Villanova is now 13-13 (8-7 in Big East) and will look to make it 4 wins in a row as they head on the road for a battle with Providence on Saturday at 4:30 PM on FOX.

Topics  
College Basketball Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To College Basketball

College Basketball

Villanova breaks Butler’s Hearts on Valentine’s Day

David Malandra Jr  •  49s
College Basketball
Villanova takes down Seton Hall in a very physical game
David Malandra Jr  •  Feb 12 2023
College Basketball
Justin Moore is back with Villanova for the Stretch run
David Malandra Jr  •  Jan 31 2023
College Basketball
Tough night from three-point range for Penn as they fall to Princeton
David Malandra Jr  •  Jan 16 2023
College Basketball
Marquette ruins Villanova’s chance to close 2022 with a win
David Malandra Jr  •  Dec 31 2022
More College Basketball News