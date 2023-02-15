Villanova breaks Butler’s Hearts on Valentine’s Day

Villanova: As the entire nation celebrates Valentine’s day, we had a big East Battle going on as Villanova Wildcats took on Butler Bulldogs from Finneran Pavilion on the campus of Villanova University. The Wildcats entered battle with the Bulldogs at 12-13 (6-8 in Big East) while Butler made their trip to the Mainline at 13-13 (5-10 in Big East).
Before the game, Villanova would hold a Moment of Silence to honor the shooting that happened at Michigan State
Before tonight game, #Villanova holds moment of Silence for the Shooting that happened at #MichiganState last night #NovavsButler pic.twitter.com/j92vk1kQVH
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) February 15, 2023
How the game went:
In the first half, both Villanova & Butler were ice cold to start the game, If you are the type that likes defensive basketball & this was your night to see as neither Villanova nor Butler would have a lead of 5 or more points in the first half. The Wildcats would take a 25-24 lead into halftime on a shot by Caled Daniels
Daniels at the buzzer to put @NovaMBB on top 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fMECrgYwBR
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 15, 2023
In the second half, the Wildcats would find their shooting stroke and started to make the bulldogs pay as Daniels & Moore would make clutch shots. At one point in the second half, the Wildcats had a 47-40 lead with 7:28 left.
The Bulldogs would hang around and make this game very interesting as they cut it down to 3 at 48-45 with 6:13 left.
The Wildcats made the changes and went all out to finish off the bulldogs.
The Play of the game came with 1:20 left when Villanova Brandon Slater had a In your face poster dunk that blew the roof off of Finneran Pavillion
SLATER SLAM 😤 @NovaMBB pic.twitter.com/UUfDgsIwab
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 15, 2023
The crowd inside Finneran Pavilion react to the highlight of the dunk
The Crowd at Finneran Pavilion react to #Villanova's Brandon Slater poster dunk#SCtop10 #NOVAvsButler pic.twitter.com/vEdP27hiox
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) February 15, 2023
The Wildcats would crush whatever hops the Bulldogs had in a 62-50 win & now have won 3 in a row & putting the rest of the Big East on notice as we have 5 games left in the regular season before heading to Madison Square Garden for the Big East Tournament.
Postgame:
Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune:
What I asked #Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune after tonight's win over Butler#NovavsButler #NovaNation pic.twitter.com/Uj8bioxdyX
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) February 15, 2023
What is next:
Villanova is now 13-13 (8-7 in Big East) and will look to make it 4 wins in a row as they head on the road for a battle with Providence on Saturday at 4:30 PM on FOX.