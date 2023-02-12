Villanova takes down Seton Hall in a very physical game

Philadelphia: The bright lights of Saturday night primetime came to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia for a crucial matchup in the Big East as Villanova Wildcats took on Seton Hall Pirates. The Wildcats comes into the game with 11-13 (5-8 in Big East) while the Pirates made their way to South Philly at 15-10 (8-6 in Big East).
Before the game, Villanova would announce that Jordan Longino would return to game action after being out since January 4
Jordan Longino is in uniform tonight and available for the Wildcats.#NOVAvsSetonHall
— Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) February 12, 2023
How the game went:
In the first half, it was a very ugly & sloppy feel as both Seton Hall & Villanova would struggle to make their shots but the defense was very good. Jordan Longino would enter the game after the 1st media timeout. The Wildcats would figure things out and got the lead up to 11 at 27-16 with 2:36 left, The Pirates cut the lead down to 7 and that would be the score at the half as Villanova took a 27-20 lead.
This game would change in the 2nd half as the Wildcats came out and increased the lead to 13 at 37-24 with 16:40 left. Seton Hall would go on a 13-1 run and got the Wildcats lead down to 3 at 37-34 with 10:46 left.
History would be made as Villanova Caleb Daniels needed 13 points to reach 1,000 points on the Main Line & hit a Bank 3 pointer to reach the milestone
the bank is open in South Philly for Caleb Daniels!@NovaMBB x #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/Wz0Icj2ivC
— BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) February 12, 2023
Later on in the game, they would announce in the arena about Daniels reaching 1,000 points
They just announced in the Arena about Caleb Daniels passing 1,000 points at #Villanova #NOVAvsSetonHall #NovaNation @sportstalkphl pic.twitter.com/paYJbXF85E
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) February 12, 2023
Seton Hall would attempt a late run to make things interesting but they would come up shot as the Wildcats would win this very physcial type game 58-54. This was they type of game that Villanova needed that would help them get ready for the battles of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 8-11.
Postgame:
Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune on the win:
What I asked #Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune after Win over Seton Hall tonight at Wells Fargo Center#NOVAvsSetonHall #NovaNation pic.twitter.com/BvXXtLzkxO
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) February 12, 2023
Villanova Caleb Daniels:
Caleb Daniels about scoring 1,000 career points at #Villanova#NOVAvsSetonHall pic.twitter.com/SXIKb8GN1e
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) February 12, 2023
What is next:
With the win, Villanova now have won 2 in row and their record is 12-13 (6-8 in Big East) & will attempt to make it 3 in row as they take on Butler on February 14 while Seton Hall falls to 15-11 (8-7 in Big East) & looks to get back to their winning ways as they take on Georgetown also on February 14.