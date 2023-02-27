YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #173 – Same Old Guys

Flyers

The guys are back after a couple weeks off and it’s been a tough few weeks for the Flyers. In addition to recent struggles on the ice, there have been multiple players benched and reports of frustration between Joel Farabee‘s agent and John Tortorella. The guys discuss this development and what the Flyers may do at the trade deadline this Friday.

The guys also look at other trades already happening around the league, as the Eastern Conference gets boosted ahead of the playoffs.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso to break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
