Andre Dillard Gets Starter Money To Join Titans

It’s been a busy day for Eagles fans, with TJ Edwards heading to Chicago and Javon Hargrave heading to the band of those who have been crying about the Eagles since San Francisco got dominated in the NFC Championship game.
The Eagles also got the news that Jason Kelce is returning for another season.
Add another player to the list that won’t be donning midnight green again anytime soon: Andre Dillard.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo broke the news that Dillard is in agreement on a three-year deal with the Titans.
Three-year deal for $29 million for Andre Dillard and the #Titans, source says. https://t.co/9GkIlKEBNs— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023
The deal is reportedly worth $29 million, meaning the Titans likely figure to have Dillard starting and playing extensive snaps.
The $9.6 million annual value on the deal would have returned a fifth-round compensatory pick in this year’s draft and would figure to do the same for 2024.
Dillard did not have the career he projected in Philadelphia, particularly after the Eagles traded up in the first round to get him. Dillard struggled on the right side of the line and was superseded by Jordan Mailata at left tackle.
Dillard might have gotten more money had he seen more game action, but he’s a bit of an unproven commodity with how long he was on the sidelines and how little of his game action was meaningful snaps.
He would have been valuable depth for the Birds, but they certainly wouldn’t be able to match this price point.
Dillard represents the only depth piece the Eagles should figure to lose on the offensive line now that the Birds have re-signed Brett Toth.