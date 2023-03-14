Boston Scott Back With Birds For 2023

The ink of the news that running back Rashaad Penny is joining Philadelphia has yet to dry and the Birds have made another move in the running back room.
Per Tom Pelissero, the Eagles are re-signing Boston Scott for the 2023 season.
The #Eagles aren’t done in the backfield: The team agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth about $2 million with RB Boston Scott, per source. Fans’ favorite “Giant Killer” is back for a sixth season in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/vcU7RyP0QB— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023
The Giant Killer will sign a deal worth $2 million.
Scott has been a bit of a rock for the Eagles over the past four seasons. He hasn’t had more than 90 carries in any of those seasons, but always seems to step up when the team faces injuries (and/or when they play the Giants).
For whatever reason, he has incredible numbers against the Giants, averaging over 4.8 yards per carry across eight games versus the Eagles New Jersey-based opponents.
Bringing Scott back makes sense for a team that may be looking to role with the injury-prone Penny and will need a reliable option in the room along with Kenny Gainwell.
Scott’s re-signing leaves the Eagles with 12 remaining free agents.
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Boston Scott
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennesee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)