Boston Scott Back With Birds For 2023

Paul Bowman
Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

The ink of the news that running back Rashaad Penny is joining Philadelphia has yet to dry and the Birds have made another move in the running back room.

Per Tom Pelissero, the Eagles are re-signing Boston Scott for the 2023 season.

The Giant Killer will sign a deal worth $2 million.

Scott has been a bit of a rock for the Eagles over the past four seasons. He hasn’t had more than 90 carries in any of those seasons, but always seems to step up when the team faces injuries (and/or when they play the Giants).

For whatever reason, he has incredible numbers against the Giants, averaging over 4.8 yards per carry across eight games versus the Eagles New Jersey-based opponents.

Bringing Scott back makes sense for a team that may be looking to role with the injury-prone Penny and will need a reliable option in the room along with Kenny Gainwell.

Scott’s re-signing leaves the Eagles with 12 remaining free agents.

Free Agency Recap:

Re-Signed:

Brandon Graham

Jason Kelce

Boston Scott

Signed:

Rashaad Penny

Leaving:

TJ Edwards (Chicago)

Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)

Andre Dillard (Tennesee)

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)

Kyzir White (Arizona)

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
