Brandon Graham Re-Signs With Eagles

Paul Bowman
Photo Credit: Brad Mills/USA Today Sports

Brandon Graham, fresh off a torn ACL, had one of his best campaigns in 2022 when he put up a career high in sacks.

For a league willing to spend big on the pass rush, he could certainly look to be cashing in on that. Well, you can cancel all that noise.

ESPN’s Tim McManus announced that the Eagles and Brandon Graham have agreed to a one-year deal.

Philadelphia’s longest tenured athlete will stick around and not test free agency despite the date for teams to begin negotiations coming up quick.

2023 will mark Graham’s 14th season with the team.

Graham had no interest in reaching free agency, telling ESPN:

It wasn’t even about no money. It was more about wanting to be an Eagle as long as I could still play at a high level

Brandon Graham to ESPN

Playing in more of a rotational role in 2022, Graham recorded two forced fumbles, a pass deflection, 11 sacks and 35 tackles for the Birds.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $6 million.

With just seven more sacks, Graham could leap Clyde Simmons for third all-time in franchise history.

The Eagles still have 19 pending free agents, but now have a solid top three guys in their EDGE rotation to help build the rest of the team with.

Of course, the Eagles also hope that some other players share a similar mentality and will look to try and sign prior to the official start of free agency.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

