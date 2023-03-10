Brandon Graham Re-Signs With Eagles

Brandon Graham, fresh off a torn ACL, had one of his best campaigns in 2022 when he put up a career high in sacks.
For a league willing to spend big on the pass rush, he could certainly look to be cashing in on that. Well, you can cancel all that noise.
ESPN’s Tim McManus announced that the Eagles and Brandon Graham have agreed to a one-year deal.
Brandon Graham is staying with the Eagles on a one-year deal, passing up the opportunity to test free agency. My story: https://t.co/tFeirUKGt7— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 10, 2023
Philadelphia’s longest tenured athlete will stick around and not test free agency despite the date for teams to begin negotiations coming up quick.
2023 will mark Graham’s 14th season with the team.
Graham had no interest in reaching free agency, telling ESPN:
It wasn’t even about no money. It was more about wanting to be an Eagle as long as I could still play at a high levelBrandon Graham to ESPN
Playing in more of a rotational role in 2022, Graham recorded two forced fumbles, a pass deflection, 11 sacks and 35 tackles for the Birds.
The deal is reportedly worth up to $6 million.
With just seven more sacks, Graham could leap Clyde Simmons for third all-time in franchise history.
The Eagles still have 19 pending free agents, but now have a solid top three guys in their EDGE rotation to help build the rest of the team with.
Of course, the Eagles also hope that some other players share a similar mentality and will look to try and sign prior to the official start of free agency.