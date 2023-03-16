Darius Slay, Eagles Work Out Deal That Adds Control Through 2025

The Eagles appear to have the deal in place.
After announcing his release and then his subsequent return just hours later, it appears Slay sticking around is official.
Ian Rapoport first shared the news of the two-year extension.
It’s a 2-year, $42M extension with $23M guaranteed at signing, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. https://t.co/JzkOhRzZDR— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023
The terms are not entirely clear at this point, but the deal appears to be a “three-year” deal (upcoming 2023 season being the first of those) and $42 million with $23 million guaranteed. That brings the number to an average of $14M per season.
Slay was due over $22 million in guarantees on his existing deal and would have been making a base salary of $17.5 million in 2023 with a cap hit of over $26 million on the previous deal.
This should significantly lower Slay’s cap hit for the coming season and give the Eagles control of him for a few additional seasons at a lower cap hit than what they would have had this season (combined with a salary cap that’s likely to increase).
Slay seemed to struggle a bit down the stretch, but his leadership is undisputed. The team clearly felt good enough with him to bring him back, though that doesn’t mean they won’t draft a corner in the draft.
The move means that the Eagles secondary is only set to lost Marcus Epps and potentially CJ Gardner-Johnson for the coming year.
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Boston Scott
James Bradberry
Fletcher Cox
Darius Slay (Extension)
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennesee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)
Miles Sanders (Carolina)
Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)