Eagles

Darius Slay Returns to Philly Nine Hours Later

Jennifer McGraw
Photo Credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

What an emotional rollercoaster it has been for Eagles fans as their cornerback was expected to leave the team as reported early Wednesday.

As confirmed by numerous reports, including those of Adam Schefter, Darius “Big Play” Slay returns to the team nine hours after the reports circulated of him departing from Philadelphia.

Obviously, the team is happy about this because of his wife, Jennifer Slay’s fantastic banana pudding.

The news means that Slay could still potentially find a new team elsewhere as the new NFL year began Wednesday afternoon, but it looks like the team is pushing to get a deal done to keep the 32-year-old veteran on the team. 

Considering the earlier article about Slay potentially not going anywhere because the market is not that great, it makes sense that he and the team find a deal where he can come back for less – of course, if they can run it back for another Super Bowl.

For now, it’s been a pretty quiet off-season for the Eagles. James Bradberry, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce are among the core guys returning. Former Seahawks Raashad Penny is also joining the team next season.

