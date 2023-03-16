Darius Slay Returns to Philly Nine Hours Later

What an emotional rollercoaster it has been for Eagles fans as their cornerback was expected to leave the team as reported early Wednesday.
As confirmed by numerous reports, including those of Adam Schefter, Darius “Big Play” Slay returns to the team nine hours after the reports circulated of him departing from Philadelphia.
Eagles never officially released CB Darius Slay today and now one source said that the Pro-Bowl CB is “expected to stay with the Eagles. It’s not final, but that’s the way it is looking right now.” A new deal could be in the works.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023
Obviously, the team is happy about this because of his wife, Jennifer Slay’s fantastic banana pudding.
Banana pudding OTW😂😂😂 https://t.co/2PfBQXFI5N— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) March 16, 2023
The news means that Slay could still potentially find a new team elsewhere as the new NFL year began Wednesday afternoon, but it looks like the team is pushing to get a deal done to keep the 32-year-old veteran on the team.
Considering the earlier article about Slay potentially not going anywhere because the market is not that great, it makes sense that he and the team find a deal where he can come back for less – of course, if they can run it back for another Super Bowl.
For now, it’s been a pretty quiet off-season for the Eagles. James Bradberry, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce are among the core guys returning. Former Seahawks Raashad Penny is also joining the team next season.