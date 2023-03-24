Dawn Staley backs Philadelphia about Tom Brady’s involvement with WNBA

Greenville, SC: It is always good to represent where you grew up and get to show it on the national stage – that is why NCAA Tournament & South Carolina coach Dawn Staley still shows support for the City of Philadelphia.
South Carolina is the number 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament & is still undefeated. They will take on UCLA in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, and, on Friday, Dawn Staley would get asked about her thoughts on Tom Brady being involved with the WNBA.
#SouthCarolina Coach Dawn Staley was asked by @womhoopsguru about Tom Brady being involved with the @WNBA & Said " it's go Eagles. Fly, Eagles, fly."#MarchMadness #Eagles #NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/vB1GdUpzyk
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 24, 2023
Dawn Staley played & coached at Temple and is one of the faces of women’s basketball. She has won multiple gold medals in the Olympics as a player & coach.