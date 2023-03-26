Phillies

De La Cruz, McCollum Earn Minor League Spring Training Standout Awards

Paul Bowman
Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies player development team announced on Sunday the recipients of the Bill Giles and Larry Rojas awards for 2023.

The awards are given to the minor league players in the Phillies organization who stood out the most during Spring Training.

The 2023 recipients of the award are right-handed pitcher Tommy McCollum and outfielder Carlos De La Cruz.

Carlos De La Cruz was a player who gained quite a bit of fan attention during the start of spring training when he was in the lineup quite a bit for the Phillies.

A 6′ 8″ batter, De La Cruz has the size that makes him stick out. Tyler Glasnow and Brad Wieck were the only two players in MLB in 2022 with that height. Only one player was taller: Sean Hjelle (6′ 11″).

If Cruz were to make the major leagues, he would be the tallest position player in the league.

Cruz played the final third of the 2022 minor league season in AA Reading and immediately became one of, if not the, top bat in the lineup there. He posted a slash line of .278/.315/.510 – the best numbers he’s put up since his rookie league season in 2018.

He has had an impressive spring training and that, combined with his strong finish to the 2022 season, has placed him squarely in the top prospects list for the Phillies this seasons (he ranks 9th according the MLB.com right now). If he continues to play as he has been, he should be in Lehigh Valley, probably by the trade deadline.

Tommy McCollum is a bit lower in the system. Ranked as the number 28 prospect in the system by MLB.com, McCollum was a free agent signing in 2021 and so 2022 was his first full professional season – or at least it was supposed to be.

Playing in low-A Clearwater in 2022, McCollum threw just 31 innings before he wound up suffering a season-ending injury on July 1.

In his few month stint, he posted an incredible 1.45 ERA. Opposing batters hit just .111 against him and he had 52 strikeouts (1.67 per inning) compared to 16 walks.

McCollum is a few years out from his potential major league debut, but he’s a player who has shown great promise that every Phillies fan would like to see continue as he climbs up the minor league ladder.

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
