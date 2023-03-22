Dombrowski: Bryce Harper Not Headed to the 60-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper will not start the 2023 regular season on Major League Baseball’s 60-day injured list, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told Sports Radio 94WIP on Tuesday. “We’re going to keep our options open,” the Phils’ president added, leaving the possibility of a Harper return before June looking like a possibility.
Well, that’s quite an exciting and unexpected development as the Phillies time in Clearwater comes to a close.
Harper, 30, had Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow in late November. Harper and the Phils are a few days short of four months since the procedure and the former NL MVP has begun to amp up his rehab. Harper recently graduated from hitting off a tee to hitting soft toss as part of his rehabilitation.
In fact, Harper is progressing to the point that he’s not fooling anyone including Phils’ great Larry Bowa. Bowa joined the WIP Morning Show and gave his thoughts on MV3’s rehab:
“I’ve been watching Harp, they can erase that date they put on for him.” – @LarryBowa10 on Bryce Harper 👀 pic.twitter.com/RElyGHvmqf— WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) March 21, 2023
“I’ve been watching Harp, they can erase that date they put on for him.” – @LarryBowa10 on Bryce Harper 👀 pic.twitter.com/RElyGHvmqf
While the Phillies – and the fans– would welcome the quicker return of Harper, they shouldn’t rush him back for the sake of rushing him back. The Phillies will have a lineup with Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto that can hold down the fort until Harper is completely healthy and ready to go.