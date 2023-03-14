Eagles Agree To Deal With Rashaad Penny

Many Eagles have been having a rough start to free agency. Although Brandon Graham re-signed with the team last week and Jason Kelce announced his return for another season, many fans were not expecting so many of the team’s pending free agents to find new homes so quickly.
TJ Edwards agreed to join Chicago, Javon Hargrave the 49ers, Andre Dillard the Titans and Marcus Epps the Raiders. In well under 24 hours, Philadelphia fans have had quite a few departures to process.
To hopefully help those nervous Eagles fans, the team has made their first free agent signing of the new league year, agreeing to bring in running back Rashaad Penny, per Ian Rapoport.
Source: The #Eagles have agreed to terms with #Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023
With the Eagles big-ticket free agents bringing in major potential compensatory picks and the team likely to see those picks rise, the deal is likely on the lower end.
Penny is a great back, but his injury history likely limited the length and guarantees he could get. He has appeared in only 42 games over five seasons and his season-high carries is just under 120 (2021).
That said, coming to the Eagles and playing behind their offensive line and alongside Jalen Hurts is an incredibly smart decision for the back who should see much improved blocking and defenders slower to make decisions in Philadelphia than he had at any point in Seattle. His impressive 5.7 yards per attempt career average should go up with that additional blocking.
Penny could wind up being the Eagles most effective back, but they are likely looking at him in a more limited capacity to try and keep him healthy. Both side hope it works out, which could lead to Penny cashing in big time in next year’s free agency cycle.
Both Miles Sanders and Boston Scott remain free agents at the position, though Miles Sanders’ most recent post seems to indicate he won’t be back.
To the city of Philadelphia Thank You from the bottom of my heart. 🫶🏾— Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) March 14, 2023
