Eagles Hiring Ronell Williams As “Nickels Coach”

Paul Bowman
The Eagles are making a move to try and complete their defensive coaching staff as the start of free agency’s legal tampering period has passed.

Courtney Cronin, a Bears reporter for ESPN, reports that the Eagles will be taking Ronell Williams from the Bears.

Williams will reportedly be hired for the role of “nickels coach”, perhaps operating in a similar fashion as an edge coach who works with outside linebackers and defensive ends but with safeties and inside corners.

Williams has been a defensive quality control coach with the Bears since 2019, which included the time that Sean Desai was the defensive coordinator for the team.

Williams continues the trend of local coaching as he was a linebacker at West Chester University before starting coaching at Weidner and then Temple.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

