Eagles, Jake Elliott Restructure Contract, Create Cap Space

Paul Bowman
Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman created a bit of extra cap space on Friday morning, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The reports says that the Eagles and kicker Jake Elliott have agreed to a contract restructure that will free up just under $2.5 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

Certainly, more moves will need to be made and that is particularly likely with the high cap hits of Lane Johnson and Darius Slay, who was just given permission to seek a trade.

The Eagles have yet to officially re-sign any of their 20 pending free agents and the team is also working on extending Jalen Hurts, so there is plenty of work going on behind the scenes that will require some additional cap space.

After a very poor 2020 season, Elliott looked to be a player the Eagles handed way too much money to but he has turned that around better than could have been expected. 2021 and 2022 have been his most efficient years with his top two field goal and extra point make percentages coming in those seasons.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

