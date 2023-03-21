Eagles, Nicholas Morrow Agree to One-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles keep on keeping on this offseason. And when you’re making moves to fill gaps before the NFL Draft, it puts the team in an even better position. They’ve made a few quiet moves so far, which makes sense to manage the cap space and try to salvage as many free agents as possible.
We’ve agreed to terms with LB Nicholas Morrow on a one-year deal.@toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/21WPcBLHsq— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 21, 2023
Today, the Eagles have agreed to a one-year deal with former Bears linebacker, Nicholas Morrow.
Morrow started all 17 games for the Bears last year, accruing a career-high 116 tackles with 11 tackles for loss. He also had two passes defended and an interception.
The Eagles took care of some of these gaps, such as at linebacker and safety, helping the team set themselves up for success heading into the draft. With the 10th overall pick, the Eagles could go anywhere but may decide to take Bijan Robinson after his recent visit with the team.
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Boston Scott
James Bradberry
Fletcher Cox
Darius Slay (Extension)
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Greedy Williams
Marcus Mariota
Justin Evans
Nicholas Morrow
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennessee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)
Miles Sanders (Carolina)
Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)
Isaac Seumalo (Pittsburgh)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Detroit)
Zach Pascal (Arizona)